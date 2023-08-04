Today’s Headlines: PDP Mocks APC Over Emergence Of Ganduje As Nat’l Chair, Tinubu’s Wife Visits Buhari In Daura

PDP Mocks APC Over Emergence Of Ganduje As National Chairman

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for choosing the “ethically challenged” former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, as its National Chairman.

PDP in a statement in Abuja on Thursday said the choice of Ganduje by the APC as its National Chairman, in spite of the alleged corruption and bribery allegations against him in the public domain confirms that the APC is a “cesspit of corruption and a haven for thieves, bribe takers and treasury looters.”

The statement signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party disclosed that by appointing Ganduje, “notoriously referred to as “Gandola” by Nigerians over the infamous video of him stuffing his gown with US Dollar notes as bribe allegedly from a contractor, while serving as Governor of Kano State, further validates that the APC is a putrid Party of embezzlers and charlatans.

“It also underscores APC’s impunity and insensitivity to the demands of honesty, integrity and moral rectitude required of public office holders.”

Tinubu’s Wife Visits Buhari In Daura

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina State.

The first lady who was accompanied on the visit by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, said the visit was to check on the former president and thank him for the fatherly support.

Atiku Warns Tinubu-led ECOWAS Against Military Action In Niger Republic

Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against military intervention in the Republic of Niger.

ECOWAS had announced a one-week ultimatum for coup leaders in Niger to hand over power to the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

The decision was made following an extraordinary session of the ECOWAS member states on Sunday in Abuja presided over by its chairman, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

The ECOWAS has also reeled out a number sanctions against Niger Republic following the recent coup d’etat in the West African country.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday, Atiku, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, said, “The military intervention in the Republic of Niger has created tension across the West Africa sub-region, and it is a development that has caused international attention to that neighbouring country of ours.

FG mourns ex-Cote d’Ivoire’s president’s death

The Federal Government has condoled the government and citizens of Cote d’Ivoire on the death of their former president, Henri Bedie.

Bedie died on Tuesday at age 89.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli,

described Bedie as an astute career diplomat and a politician who would be remembered by his country.

The statement read, “The Federal Government of Nigeria commiserates with the Government and people of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire on the passing of H.E. Henri Bedie, former President of Côte d’Ivoire on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

“The late leader was a nationalist, an astute career diplomat, and a politician who will be remembered for his contributions towards the growth and development of Côte d’Ivoire.

“May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Four injured, property destroyed in attack on Ekiti APC members

Not fewer than four persons including a businessman, Chief Bode Olayinka, were injured and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed at Efon Alaaye, Efon Local Government area of Ekiti State when a group of hoodlums unleashed violence on some All Progressives Congress chieftains in the area.

Sources alleged that the attack was connected with the forthcoming local government elections billed to hold in December across the local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

One of the victims, Mr Olaitan Olayinka, alleged that the assailants who numbered about 20 led by one Oluwafemi, popularly known as Owolesu, came to attack them with cutlasses, guns and other dangerous weapons in the front of his family house while relaxing Monday evening.

Olayinka, who had plastered his forehead, narrated his ordeals in the hands of the hoodlums on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, alleging that a political leader in the local government area was behind the incident in a bid to silence other aspirants in the forthcoming election.

Tinubu, Shettima attend APC NEC meeting in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, attended the 12th National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Tinubu, who is the party’s leader, arrived at the venue around 12: 20 pm to signal the start of the meeting.

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, were officially ratified to replace the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and former National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

