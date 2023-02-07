Today’s Headlines: PDP, LP, & NNPP Combined Can’t Defeat APC—Fashola, Buhari Commends Obasanjo on DRC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP, LP, and NNPP combined can’t defeat APC, says Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress will sweep the 2023 general elections.

The former governor of Lagos State disclosed this when he was featured as a guest on Channels’ TV political program ‘Politics Today’ on Monday night. Fashola’s optimism is coming barely 19 days before the presidential election. According to him, the election is a game of numbers that the members of the ruling APC understand so well.

This is even as he noted that the SWOT analysis carried out on the major candidates contesting with his party’s flag bearer has shown that they would coast home to victory. A SWOT analysis is a strategic planning and management technique used to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of a business or project competition.

Buhari commends Obasanjo on DRC-Nigeria Business Council

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(retd. ), has commended former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for his foresight in creating the Democratic Republic of Congo – Nigeria Business Council.

The ex-President’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday. Akinyemi said the commendation was made at the First Stakeholders’ meeting held at the Sheraton Hotel Ikeja at the weekend.

According to the statement, the council’s Deputy President and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, delivered the message while reporting on a meeting he had with the President recently in Abuja. The statement read, “According to El-Rufai, the President was excited about the council. He said with such a council in Africa, the future will be brighter to work together.

Don’t attribute wrongdoing to Satan, spirits, cleric tells Nigerians

The Founder and President of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko says that every success or failure is created by human factors and advised Nigerians not to attribute wrongdoing to ‘Satan’ or the devil.

Apostle Okoriko does not believe in the existence of Satan or witches and wizards, spoke on Sunday at ‘Headstone Tabernacle’, Uyo while addressing worshippers during the Church’s monthly interactive service with the theme “Can an Angel be arrested by Man?

He stressed that it is a man who inflicts evil and suffering on fellow human beings, noting that greedy politicians are the cause of the economic hardship that Nigerians are presently going through. He, therefore, advised the electorates to make sure that they voted for candidates with the capacity to address their challenges and improve the economy of the country.

PDP, APC fight over alleged N22.5bn vote buying fund

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, were at each other’s jugular, yesterday, over PDP’s allegation that some APC leaders were seeking to swap N22.5 billion old Naira notes for new ones in Kano State in pursuit of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential quest.

The PDP alleged that two North-West APC governors were spearheading the moves and urged the security agencies to foil the “clandestine plot.” Countering, the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, described the PDP as a conclave of looters, dishing out cock and bull stories in the name of press statements, and challenged the main opposition party to account for the $2bn arms funds, it allegedly mismanaged when it was in power.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, exposed what it described as a clandestine plot by APC leaders allegedly working for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to swap N22.5 billion old Naira notes for new ones in Kano State.

