Today’s Headlines: PDP Lose Supporters To APC In Kano, Kano Now Ready To Receive buhari- Ganduje

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has received over ten thousand supporters who switched loyalty from NNPP, PDP, and APGA among others.

The reception for the new members took place in Rumfa Kano, under the USIR Northwest Project for 2023 Led by the convener Haiiya Ummu Salma Isyaku Rabiu.

Kano Now Ready To Receive buhari- Ganduje

Hours after advising President Muhammadu buhari against going ahead with his scheduled visit to Kano State on Monday, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has reneged, stating that the state is now prepared to receive him.

The governor made the disclosure to correspondents after he led a delegation of critical stakeholders from the state to meet President buhari in his country home in Daura, Katsina State today.

Primate Ayodele Tells Tinubu, Obi, Tinubu What To Do

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday, issued warnings to the leading presidential candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress even as he warned Nigerians to expect crisis when a winner is announced.

Primate Ayodele advised Obi to work more on the North and sensitize his followers about the collection of Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs because most youths may be disenfranchised.

Probe Attack On Obi- SERAP Tells buhari

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu buhari to probe the attack on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

On Monday, Obi was attacked by hoodlums in Katsina on his way to the airport. The incident has since been condemned by Nigerians and the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council.

NANS Urges buhari Govt To Close Universities

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has urged the government to close all schools to allow students’ participation in the 2023 general elections.

A statement made available to SaharaReporters by the group’s Vice-President, Akinteye Baba Tunde, urged President Muhammadu buhari’s administration to temporarily close all tertiary institutions in the country to allow students to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) that would enable them to exercise their franchise during the 2023 poll.

