Today’s Headlines: PDP Has Sidelined Me – Walid Jibrin; No Discussion Yet On Wike’s Possible Defection–Ganduje

PDP Has Sidelined Me–Jibrin

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, has lamented that the party has sidelined him, as he is no longer invited for critical meetings.

The Nasarawa State-born politician, however, said he was not bothered.

Jibrin, who spoke in an exclusive interview with our correspondent on Wednesday, said, “I am not given preference at party meetings as a former Chairman of the BoT and I am not acknowledged also. But none of these disturb me.

“When I served as BoT chairman, PDP, members overwhelmingly supported me. Anyone who claims that Atiku (Abubakar) pressurised me to resign as BoT chairman is blatantly lying; I resigned on my own. Why didn’t he request Ayu’s resignation? Many people have urged me not to stand down, but I know in my heart that doing so was the wisest course of action.

“Let us allow the South to take over the leadership of the BoT because we are not the only ones in this party. I am enjoying the leadership of Senator Adolphus Wabara, we relate very well. I will remain a member of the PDP whether I am invited or not.”

Jibrin expressed optimism that Atiku will get a favourable judgment at the Presidential Election Petitions Court in Abuja where he is challenging the result of the February 25 presidential, in which President Bola Tinubu was declared the winner.

No Discussion Yet On Wike’s Possible Defection–Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, has opened up on why the immediate-past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, visited him, stressing that the Minister-designate is fully ready to cooperate with the ruling party.

According to Ganduje, Wike will boost APC chances in the 2027 general elections.

Ganduje made the revelation during a solidarity visit by a former governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, to the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

He said, “You know Wike is an honourable minister-designate, so he came, we discussed it because I was looking for him, to congratulate him for that. He also came to congratulate me.

We discussed that when he becomes a minister fully, he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is given forward and he is ready to cooperate. But we didn’t discuss the issue of his coming to APC or not coming to APC. That issue will arise later.”

However, he said, “Having Wike will certainly improve the chances of this our party, especially in 2027 and not only that, we are coming out with a new blueprint to increase the followership of the party and this will include all strata of officials; those who are in the APC and those who are in other political parties.

“I assure you, very soon, some of the political parties will even merge with the APC. We are doing that underground. But the spirit of national unity does not mean the spirit of one party in Nigeria. Spirit of national unity means spirit of national competence and spirit of national capacity.”

Meanwhile, Ganduje also has pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, saying his decision to remove the fuel subsidy was not an attempt to play the masses.

He spoke when the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd.), led a delegation of directors and secretaries of the dissolved APC presidential campaign council on a solidarity visit to the national secretariat in Abuja.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu was honest to Nigerians. He did not play a game with the removal of subsidy. He was very honest, even in his efforts to provide a solution to the effect of the subsidy removal.”

APC Will Reclaim Mandate In Kano–Barau

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress will bounce back in Kano State, appealing to stakeholders of the party to be united.

Hosting the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen, Kano State chapter, at the National Assembly, Barau said with prayers and unity, the outcome of the governor elections petitions tribunal would be favourable to the APC.

The APC is challenging the declaration of Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Barau said, “We are praying and hopeful that the outcome of the tribunal will be favourable to us. Everything is in God’s hands. Let us be united and work together. By God’s grace, it’s a matter of time, we will bounce back in Kano State.

“As it is now, we are in the opposition and as such there are a lot of expectations from us. We should be united and work together in the interest of our party.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Musa Naira, said they were at the National Assembly to congratulate Barau on his emergence as the Deputy President of the Senate.

Customs Seize Cartons Of Codeine Syrup On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, said the service intercepted 4, 252 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 299 cartons of codeine syrup and 5,600 litres of Premium Motor Spirit among others at different locations in Lagos and Ogun States.

Addressing journalists at the Federal tions Unit Zone A, Ikeja on Wednesday, Adeniyi said that the seizures were made within two weeks of August.

He said the hard drugs were intercepted at Ijebu Ode junction.

“Last week, officers of the Federal ting Unit Zone A, acting on credible intelligence, stopped a DAF truck close to Ijebu-Ode Junction. An examination of the truck revealed the concealment of 299 cartons of codeine syrup along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,” he said.

He, however, lamented that despite the biting effects of fuel subsidy removal on the economy, smugglers still attempt to smuggle petrol across the border.

He said, “The following seizures of both items were recorded: a total of 4,252 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50 kg each at Dangote/Imashayi Ogun State, Saki Axis Oyo State, Owode/Ado Odo in Ogun State, Idiroko/Ohumbe Ogun State, Okoko Mile 2 area in Lagos State and Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

“Similarly, 5,600 litres of Premium Motor Spirit were intercepted and seized when smugglers attempted to takeout these strategic resources through the Oja-Odan area of Ogun State.”

The NCS boss added that the smuggling of rice compromises the nation’s revenue and sabotages its food security.

“Other items seized in the last two weeks include 291 bales of second-hand clothing comprising 57 sacks and four jumbo sacks of used shoes, 486 cartons of foreign frozen poultry products, 190 pieces of rugs, five units of vehicles and 170 pieces of used tyres,” he added.

He said the codeine syrup, which is reportedly being abused by mostly young persons, in the long-term, results in anxiety, depression, memory loss and damage to the liver, kidneys and brain.

He added that the seizure of used tyres would help mitigate auto crashes caused by smuggled used tyres.

