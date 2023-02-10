Today’s Headlines: PDP Has Brought Us Shame—Ayu, Judgement Sacking Me Not Majority Decision—Adeleke tells Appeal Court

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Has Brought Us Shame—Ayu Goofs

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday in Kano State, during the party’s presidential campaign rally goofed when he said “PDP has brought us shame.”

Source: Saharareporters

“They are full of lies. They have nothing to offer the ‘talakas’ (poor) in Nigeria. We will come back. Our president, Atiku Abubakar, who you will vote to power in the next few weeks, we will rally around him. We will discuss our policies, and we will see where it is affecting you. We will make sure we implement a successful policy that will bring back Nigeria to its glory,” Ayu said while urging Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“We are supposed to be the leaders in Africa and everywhere in the world we should be respected. PDP has brought us shame and we will not continue to retain them in power… APC.

“Vote for PDP from top to bottom, from bottom to top; Atiku Abubakar as president.”

Judgement Sacking Me Not Majority Decision—Adeleke

The Osun State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 16, 2022 governorship polls in the state, Ademola Adeleke, has told the Court of Appeal that the decision of the Justice Tertsea Kume-led Election Petition Tribunal that annulled his victory at the poll was not the majority decision of the panel.

Source: Punch paper

Adeleke also described the decision as nullity as the third member of the panel, Rabi Bashir, did not voice her opinion on the judgement.

His Notice of Appeal filed before the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, against the January 27 decision of the panel that nullified his victory, obtained in Osogbo on Thursday, dated January 30, 2023 was signed by his lead counsel, Onyeachi Ikpeazu, on behalf of 26 other lawyers.

‘We Want To Win’: Buhari Campaigns For Tinubu In Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, saying the party is determined to win this month’s election.

Source: Channels TV

Buhari made the comment during his visit to the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III alongside Tinubu.

Presidential aide Garba Shehu in a statement quoted his principal as telling the monarch that “my wish is for your support and blessings; we want to win”.

APC will dethrone PDP in Akwa Ibom – Udofia

The All Progressives Congress, APC, said it would defeat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom during the general election.

The governorship candidate, Akanimo Udofia expressed confidence of victory while addressing supporters at a rally on Thursday.

The event was the flag off his campaign at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium in Uyo, the capital.

Source: Daily Post

Udofia described his sojourn into politics as “a mission to create jobs and shared prosperity” of the state.

“APC will defeat the PDP on March 11. We are confident and look forward to victory because the people support us,” he said.

The flagbearer noted that the show of support for him demonstrates the willingness of Akwa Ibom people to effect the desired change.

Peter Obi’s not revolutionary, PDP can’t be hurt by ‘Obidients’ – Bwala

A spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council Daniel Bwala said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is not revolutionary enough to threaten PDP’s chances of winning in the 2023 elections.

Source: Vanguard papers

Bwala made this assertion in an interview on Channels Television’s programme The Verdict on Thursday.

According to Bwala, Obi stands no chance of winning the February’s presidential election, despite enjoying the followership of young people.

