Today’s Headlines: PDP handling Wike’s issue with tact – Senator Oyewumi; Kalu Hails Vice President Shettima at 57

PDP handling Wike’s issue with tact – Senator Oyewumi

Photo credit: Daily Post

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Lere Oyewumi, has stated that the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is handling issues related to the conduct of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, with tact.

Oyewumi, the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District of Osun State, maintained that removing any person from the party was often politicised and insisted that the leadership of the party knew the right decision to take.

He made this known while responding to questions raised by journalists during a press conference in Ikire on Friday.

There have been calls for the suspension of Nyesom Wike, a prominent PDP chieftain and now serving Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, under President Bola Tinubu.

Daniel Bwala, a former aide to Abubakar Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, had stated on national television that Wike would be expelled from the party at an appropriate time.

However, Oyewumi said: “Wike is our leader, one of the prominent leaders, the [former] Rivers State governor, where PDP did wonderfully well in the last election. He was one of the PDP governors who had never missed a party programme.

Kalu Hails Vice President Shettima at 57

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

Senate Committee Chairman on Privatization and Commercialization, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima on the occasion of his 57th birth anniversary.

Kalu, in a goodwill message issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, described Shettima also a former Governor of Borno state as a consummate politician and philanthropist of repute.

He said that Nigeria’s Vice President has consistently demonstrated loyalty, dedication and commitment to the growth and progress of humanity and Nigeria in general.

Germany to test nationwide alarm system on Sept 14

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

Germany will test a nationwide alarm system to warn of an impending emergency on September 14, authorities announced on Friday.

The German Interior Ministry and the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) said that German citizens would be warned at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) various channels.

“We are relying on using a mix of warning methods,’’ said ministry official Julianne Seifert.

The warning messages would be disseminated through radio and television channels as well as mobile phones warning apps like Nina.

Sirens and information boards in cities would broadcast the messages on public transit platforms and in trains.

Abia govt disengages workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s tenure

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

Abia State Government has disengaged all public servants recruited towards the end of the tenure of the immediate-past Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

A circular dated August 31, 2022, and signed by the Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka, gave the affected public servants as all those recruited from December 2022 till date.

It read: “Following the on-going reorganization in the Abia State Public Service and in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules I write to advise you that His Excellency, Governor of Abia State has directed the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from December. 2022 til date.

Qualityupdates (

)