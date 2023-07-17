Today’s Headlines: PDP gives 72-Hour Ultimatum To Police, APC Kicks, Gunmen Kill Six In Benue

PDP gives 72-hour ultimatum to police, APC kicks

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, on Monday, issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, to release the report on the allegation of vote-buying levelled against the Governor Dapo Abiodun and his party, the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP Chairman, Sikirulahi Ogundele, issued the ultimatum at a press briefing held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Abiodun the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Photo Credit: Google

Gunmen kill six in Benue

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Unknown gunmen Sunday night invaded Igba-Ukyor and Tse Baka communities in the Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State and killed six people.

According to a local, the attackers were said to have ridden on motorcycles, stormed the Igba Ukyor community and shot sporadically killing five people.

The local who did not want to be mentioned said that the gunmen later moved to a nearby community where they killed one person.

Bulkachuwa can’t be arrested, investigated, NASS Clerk tells court

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The National Assembly (NASS) Clerk, Magaji Tambuwal, has told a Federal High Court, Abuja that Sen. Adamu Bulkachuwa enjoyed immunity from any form of proceedings in respect of words spoken or written at the plenary session.

Tambuwal told Justice Inyang Ekwo in a counter affidavit filed in response to Bulkachuwa’s suit.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that Bulkachuwa had sued the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the NASS clerk, State Security Service, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigeria Police Force as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

Assembly approves 20 Special Advisers for Kano governor

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the request of Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers.

The Speaker of the House, Ismail Falgore, read the governor’s request letter at plenary on Monday in Kano.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the letter was deliberated upon before the house unanimously agreed to the request.

CISLAC Seeks Involvement Of CSOs, LGs In N500bn Subsidy Palliative Disbursement

Photo Credit: Leadership

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has called on the Federal Government to engage civil society actors and 774 local government councils, who represent the people, for wider stakeholder consultations crucial to public trust and acceptability in the proposed subsidy palliatives for Nigerians.

Speaking on the proposed subsidy palliative in Abuja, the executive director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the fiscal space created by the subsidy removal must be provided for wider public good and the resources saved could be reallocated to those groups most affected by the reform in adopting complementary measures as about 27% of the country’s average household budgets is dedicated to fuel-related expenses.

Rothschildnewshub (

)