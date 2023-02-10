Today’s Headlines: PDP Expels Nnamani, Ogbu, 5 Ekiti chieftains, Ortom, Wike, Bag Chieftaincy Titles From Idoma Council

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Expels Chimaroke Nnamani, Ogbu

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune)

Former Enugu State governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has been expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his recent suspension by the party.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the main opposition party took the decision at its 566th meeting on Friday.

Also expelled from the party is Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State) as well as five members from Ekiti State namely;

Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, Olayinka James Olalere, Fayose Oluwajomiloju John, Akerele Oluyinka and Emiola Adenike Jennifer.

Photo Credit: Google)

Ortom, Wike, Bag Chieftency Titles From Idoma

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his wife, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State have been conferred with honorific chieftaincy titles by the Idoma Area Traditional Council.

The Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, John Elaigwu Odogbo who performed the ceremony also honoured retired Maj-Gen. Lawrence Onoja with a chieftaincy title.

This is just as former Senate President, Senator David Mark, lauded Governor Ortom for building a modern palace for the Och’Idoma.

The Paramount ruler of Idoma nation conferred the chieftaincy titles Thursday, during the commissioning of the magnificent Och’Idoma’s palace in Otukpo built by Governor Ortom-led administration.

Gowon, Jonathan, Obasanjo Attend Council Of State Meeting

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing the Council of State meeting holding at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The first in 2023, the meeting comes 14 days to the presidential elections and amid the twin crisis facing the economy: fuel scarcity and a cash crunch occasioned by the central bank’s naira redesign policy.

Present are former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Kano Files Suit Against Buhari’s Govt

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune)

Kano State Government, in respect of the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has filed a suit against the Federal Government of Nigeria at the Supreme Court on its implementation.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday the Supreme Court gave an interim order to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to end the use of old naira notes on 10 February in an exparte application by the three applicant states include: Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

In the suit, the Kano State Government is praying a mandatory order seeking a reversal of the Federal Government policy to recall the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes from circulation, for affecting the economic well-being of over 20 million Kano citizens.

Cash Transactions Banned In Edo Government Offices From March 1

Photo Credit: The Cable)

Godwin Obaseki, the Edo governor, has announced a ban on cash transactions in all government offices across the state.

The governor said the ban would take effect from March 1.

He spoke on Thursday in Benin, the Edo capital, during a workshop for senior civil and public servants on the state government’s code of ethics.

The development comes amid the naira redesign policy which has resulted in a cash crunch as citizens struggle to get naira notes from banking halls and automated teller machines (ATMs).

TLucky (

)