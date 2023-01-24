Today’s Headlines: PDP Drags Tinubu To Court, Peter Obi Promises To Tackle Poverty, Unemployment

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Drags Tinubu To Court Over Alleged Drug Trafficking

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, on Monday, dragged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to court, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission to delist him from the February 25 election on the premise of an alleged criminal case of trafficking in drugs that led to his sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States and his subsequent forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 to the US authorities.

Source: Punch paper

The council made the demand in Abuja at a press conference by the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

Photos Credit: Google

Peter Obi Promises To Tackle Poverty, Unemployment

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Monday took his campaign to Katsina State where he promised to tackle hunger, insecurity and unemployment among others.

He spoke while addressing party members and supporters at the Muhammed Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

Source: Punch paper

Obi and his campaign team, including his running mate, Datti Baba- Ahmed, told the crowd that they were ready to serve the country with all the strength in them if elected.

He promised to fulfil all his promises to Nigerians, insisting that electorates should have faith in him and his party to further develop the country.

Adeleke, APC trade words over rising violence in Osun

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of harbouring thugs and being behind the rising insecurity in the state.

The APC, in a statement by its Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, alleged that the PDP-led administration has emboldened thugs since it ascended to power in November 2022, and has encouraged rising insecurity in the state.

Source: Vanguard papers

However, the Media Assistant to the Governor, Oladele Bamiji berated the opposition party, saying its successive administration nurtured political thugs and gave them state backing.

It’s Lawless For Nigerian Presidential Candidates, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi Not To Promise Nnamdi Kanu’s Release – US Lawyer, Bruce Fein

Bruce Fein, the United States lawyer to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has wondered why some of the presidential candidates in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi failed to promise that they would comply with the court judgments and release the IPOB leader.

Source: Saharareporters

Describing Kanu’s continued detention by the Nigerian government as an act of “lawless”, Fein questioned why Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Obi of the Labour Party (LP) were not pledging compliance to the directive of the UN Working Group.

Fein also rejected Governor Charles Soludo’s request for the Nigerian government to take him on surety for the release of Kanu.

Lagos Was A Super Slum Until Tinubu Became Governor, Says Shettima

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu was key to the transformation of Lagos State, according to Kashim Shettima.

Source: Channels TV

“When Asiwaju became the governor of Lagos, you and I know that the fear of Lagos for the average northerner was the beginning of wisdom,” the APC vice presidential candidate said during a Lagos State banquet for President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

“Lagos was a super slum but because of the quality of this man’s ideas, Lagos is now the third-largest economy in Africa. From N600m, Lagos government is now generating N61b every month as the internally generated revenue, and Lagos is now projected to be the third-largest economy by the end of the decade.”

