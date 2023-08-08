Today’s Headlines: PDP Deputy National Women Leader Resigns, Tinubu Withdraws Suit Against NLC, TUC

PDP Deputy National Women Leader Resigns

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, Deputy National Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has resigned to take up an appointment as Commissioner in Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration in Bauchi State.

Her resignation is contained in a letter addressed to the Acting National Chairman of the Party, Ambassador Iliya Damagun.

She noted in the letter that she was given an opportunity by Governor Mohammed to serve as commissioner in his government.

(Photo credit: Google)

Tinubu Makes U-turn, Withdraws Suit Against NLC, TUC

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government has withdrawn its suit against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The Federal Ministry of Justice in a letter dated August 7, 2023, and addressed to the Nigeria Labour Congress through their counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, said the contempt proceedings filed against the congress for embarking on a nationwide protest last week Wednesday had been overtaken by events and such no longer stands, PUNCH reports.

Niger Military Junta Appoints Transitional Prime Minister

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Niger’s junta has appointed an economist, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine as the transitional prime minister on Monday.

The coup plotters made this known according to a decree read on national television, more than a week after the military coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

No Headway As US Envoy Meets Niger Coup Leaders

Photo credit: channels television

The second-ranking US diplomat met Niger’s military leaders on Monday to press to reverse a coup but reported no headway a day after an ultimatum from the West African bloc ECOWAS was ignored.

Victoria Nuland, a veteran envoy and acting deputy secretary of state, said she met for more than two hours with military chiefs who ousted democratically elected Western ally Mohamed Bazoum on July 26. Nuland’s trip, conducted in secrecy until she left, came after the expiration of a deadline set by ECOWAS to reinstate Bazoum by midnight (2300 GMT) on Sunday or risk military intervention.

TLucky (

)