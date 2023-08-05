Today’s Headlines: PDP Crisis: Wike’s Ghost Rears Head Again; INEC To Conduct Eight Bye-Elections, Declares Preparedness

PDP Crisis:Wike’s Ghost Rears Head Again

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

Between former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it is different strokes for different folks. While the former is basking in the euphoria of his nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a minister, the latter is enmeshed once again in the quicksand of crisis.

Recall that five governors elected on the platform of the party in the last political dispensation, namely Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), popularly called the G5, had vowed not to support the candidacy of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and their stance was widely believed to have aided the success of the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the election.

The grouse of the G5 governors was that the then national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, ought to have been replaced with a party member from the southern part of the country since the party’s presidential candidate was also from the north. Their demand was, however, ignored by the party’s leadership, leading to the crisis that ultimately resulted in the party’s defeat at the February election.

But while the party is still smarting from the defeat, the crisis has assumed another phase with suspicions in the Atiku camp that Umar Ililya Damagum, the chieftain of the party appointed to replace Ayu as in acting capacity, is a loyalist of Wike, the acclaimed leader of the G5. Consequently, Atiku camp’s members are demanding Damagum’s removal.

INEC To Conduct Eight bye-Elections, Declares Preparedness

Photo Credit:The Guardian Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that it is now confronted with conducting at least eight bye-elections across the country.

This was as the Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu said the number increased from four to eight, given that two senators and two federal House of Representatives members have been nominated as Ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

Yakubu spoke in Lagos yesterday during a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The other four bye-elections are as a result of the resignation of a federal lawmaker, and the deaths of another federal lawmaker-elect as well as two state lawmakers.

Yakubu listed the constituencies affected to include the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State where the elected lawmaker, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, resigned to take up the position of the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Another affected constituency is the Jalingo, Yerro, and Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State. The member-elect for the constituency, Isma’ila Maihanchi, died on April 22 before he was inaugurated.

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu Writes Senate on ECOWAS’ plan Against Niger

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday informed the Senate of the decision of the Economic Committee of West African States (ECOWAS) of which he is chairman to intervene militarily in Niger Republic should the coupists in that country refuse to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Tinubu in a letter to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly said “military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention,” was on the cards should the coupists remain adamant to the ECOWAS communique.

However, the Northern Senators Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) pleaded with the federal government to soft pedal on the planned military intervention.

A similar sentiment was expressed by a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Deemocratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, who said any war in Niger Republic at this point in time was nothing short of distraction which Nigeria could ill afford.

Nigeria has already shut its borders with Niamey.

The Nigerien junta itself severed ties with Nigeria, the United States, France and Togo over what it called interference in its internal affairs.

Tinubu, in his letter to the Senate, recalled the efforts made so far by ECOWAS to restore democracy in Niger.

He said: “I do have the honour to inform you that following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of His Excellency, President Mohammed Bazoum on 26th July 2023, the Economic Community of West African States under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved alongside other members of the international community to seek the return of the democratically elected government in Niger.

Don’t Leave Your Marriage Over Tough Times – Pete Edochie

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A veteran actor, Pete Edochie, has expressed concerns over the rate of divorce in Nollywood.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the popular actor said, “If you come to our industry today, most of our girls who got married two to three years ago have all left their husbands. I was shocked to hear that Chioma Chukwuka had also left her marriage, as well as Ireti Doyle and Tonto Dikeh.

“One takes a vow when one wants to get married, and it is for better and for worse. Not for better, for us. One will always think it is greener on the other side. That is the mistake we all make.”

Speaking on his relationship with actress, Genevieve Nnaji, Edochie said, “Of all the girls who have acted as my daughters in films, I love Genevieve the most. I look at her as a daughter, and she looks at me as a father. She is an exceptionally brilliant lady.

“I have not heard a lot from her lately. I heard she was a little disturbed. I don’t know whether it is true or not. I hope one day, she calls me to say that she is okay. I will not call her again, because I tried.”

Recalling moments when he had a close shave with death, the actor stated that he was grateful to still be alive.

Edochie also bemoaned the tribalism that characterised the last general elections. He said, “A few years ago, Christian Chukwu (former Super Eagles coach) was at the point of death. It was Femi Otedola (a business mogul) that sent him $50,000 to ensure he went overseas for treatment. He (Otedola) did not say that he (Chukwu) was Igbo.”

El_Zaxks (

)