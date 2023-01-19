A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Today’s Headlines: PDP Crisis: Don’t Blame G-5 If Reconciliation Fails –Ortom, Unemployment: FG To Launch Labour Statistic System

PDP crisis: Don’t blame G-5 if reconciliation fails – Ortom

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party should have no one to blame but itself if reconciliation with the G-5 Governors fail.

He noted that arrogance, mischief and impunity on the part of the party leadership for the delay in resolving the intra-party squabble.

Ortom, who is a leading member of the G-5 governors said this in an interview, on Thursday.

He explained that contrary to speculations in some quarters, the G-5 governors were not at a loss as to their next move but that as loyal party men, they were leaving sufficient room for genuine reconciliation to save the party they’ve all worked so hard to build.

FG To Launch Labour Statistics System

Photo Credit: Leadership

The federal government has disclosed that its is planning to launch a labour statistics system where unemployed Nigerians at home and abroad could apply for available jobs.

Photo Credit: Google

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige who made this known to journalists in Abuja, said the move was part of efforts to tackle the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria.

Last year, the ministry established a labour exchange system for merging and cross-matching labour supply and demand in the country.

According to the minister, the system will be officially launched in the next one or two month at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

2023: Tinubu’ll take care of Igbos like buhari is doing – Umahi

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has assured that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would take care of Igbos as President Muhammadu buhari has done.

Umahi said Igbos have a lot to benefit from Tinubu if he wins the presidential election next month.

He spoke at the APC local government campaign rallies in Iboko, the headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area.

Umahi recalled that Tinubu took care of Igbos while he was the Governor of Lagos State.

Varsities should close down for PVCs collection-Rudeboy





Photo Credit: Leadership

Singing sensation Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy has expressed reservations over the presence of students in tertiary institutions when the expiration date for the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) collection is just around the corner.

The 41-year-old entertainer questioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on why the university students are still in schools rather than at home to collect their PVCs with the collection expiry date just ten days away.

According to Rudeboy, more than one third of the total number of youth eligible voters are tertiary students who registered during the protracted ASUU strike in 2022.

