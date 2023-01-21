Today’s Headlines: PDP Crisis; Dissolving Ekiti Exco Will Not Save You, Wike Tells Ayu, APC Chieftain Hon. Kunle Amunikoro Decamps To PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo Credit: Google

Dissolving Ekiti Exco Will Not Save You, Wike Tells Ayu

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, stating that his dissolution Ekiti State Exco will not help me as the battle have been drawn.

Wike stated this on Saturday while speaking at the campaign flag-off rally by the State PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area.

APC Chieftain Decamps To PDP

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The former member of the House of Representatives and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Kunle Amunikoro has dumped the ruling party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran also called Jandor received the Amunikoro who was a two-term member of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, in Agege Area during his campaign tour of the area on Saturday.

Dissolving Ekiti Exco Will Not Save You, Wike Tells Ayu

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The epic battle between the PDP G-5 Governors and the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will now move to the court of law over the dissolution of the Ekiti Executive Committee of the party.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike described the dissolution of the Ekiti Executive Committee by the Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as an act of tyranny that will be challenged in court.

Police,Govt. Dismiss Reports Unizik Students Were Raped By Gunmen

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The Anambra State Government and the state police command have denied reports that some female students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, were raped by gunmen.

Some news organisations had reported that gunmen who invaded off-campus hostels in Ifite, had raped up to 10 female students and also injured as many as 20 others.

Igbo Community Endorses Makinde For Second Term

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The Igbo Community in Oyo State, on Saturday, threw its full weight behind the second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, saying that the policy thrust of his administration has been of immense benefit to indigenes and non-indigenes.

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo community in the state, at the Prince and Princess Event Centre, NTC Road, Iyaganku Quarters, Ibadan, some leaders of the community hinged their support on what they called the governor’s tremendous achievements in the area of infrastructure and security across the state.

Elizzyfundz (

)