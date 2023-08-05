Today’s Headlines: PDP Crisis: Atiku, Okowa, PDP Govs meet in Abuja, Niger coup: Better To Jaw-Jaw Than War-War –Bode George cautions Tinubu

Atiku, Okowa, PDP Govs Meet In Abuja.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and some governors of the party are currently in a closed door meeting in Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting, Daily Trust reliably gathered, has to do with the state of affairs in the party and what can be done to change its fortune following the loss at the last election.

Better To Jaw-Jaw Than War-War –Bode George.

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has warned against going to war with the military junta in Niger Republic, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should rather adopt a diplomatic approach which was a better option.

George gave this counsel in an open letter written to President Tinubu on planned military invasion of Niger Republic, copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos, saying he was speaking from his background as a Nigerian, a retired General in the Nigerian military, a patriot and a war tactician.

Don’t Go To War With Niger, PDP Govs, Others Warn FG.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and party leadership on Saturday warned the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government not to go into any form of war with the Republic of Niger over the recent military coup in the country.

Senate Condemns Coup In Niger.

Senate has condemned the recent coup in Niger, insisting however that the President in his correspondence did not ask for the support of the Senate to go to war.

The Senate after a closed door session to consider the request of President TINUBU which seeks the support of parliament in Implementing the resolutions of ECOWAS, also resolved that the leadership of the Senate will engage the President on the issue in view of the hitherto cordial relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

