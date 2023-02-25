Today’s Headlines: PDP Chief Dies Hours Before Poll, I’m Optimistic Of Winning – Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Chief Dies Hours Before Poll.

Source: The Nation paper.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost its key chieftain hours before Saturday’s elections.

FCT chairman, Sunday Zakka, reportedly died in an automobile crash in the wee hours of Saturday.

Zakka was said to have died alongside his orderly and driver in the auto crash.

I’m Optimistic Of Winning -Atiku.

Source: Vanguard papers.

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has expressed optimism of winning the presidential election.

Atiku stated this while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote at Ajiya 02, in Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local Government of Adamawa.

May The Best Man Win – Bode George.

Source: The Nation paper.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Chief Bode George has voted at polling unit 002, Cameron Road, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

He described the process as better than the rubbish we have been doing before now.

He hailed INEC for the BVAS initiative which will ensure a transparent process.

George prayed the best man who would help Nigeria become better wins the election.

Okonjo-Iweala Laments Electoral Officials Absence In Her Village.

Source: Punch papers.

The Director General, World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has lamented the delay of electoral officials at her polling unit in Abia State.

The WTO DG said she has been in her PU in Umuda Isingwu village, Umuahia since 7:00 am and is yet to cast her vote because of the absence of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

