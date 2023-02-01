This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: PDP Chair Dumps Party, Joins APC In Yobe, Tambuwal’s Aide Dies During Stampede At Atiku’s Rally

PDP Chair Dumps Party, Joins APC

The ward Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of Damagum ‘B’ of Fune Local Government Area in Yobe State has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The new entrant, Usman Siminti, was received into the APC by the State Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana, on behalf of the party.

Tambuwal’s Aide Dies During Stampede At Atiku’s Rally

The Special Adviser to Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on female Education, Hajiya Aishat Maina, is dead.

She died minutes after attending the Presidential rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which took place in Sokoto State on Tuesday.

Tinubu Promises To Create Jobs In Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has promised to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths if voted as president in the forthcoming General Elections.

He made the promise to the mammoth crowd of supporters during his campaign rally at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Tuesday.

Banks Must Accept Old Naira Notes After Feb 10- Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, has said commercial banks must accept the old Naira notes even after the expiration of the 10 February deadline.

Mr Emefiele announced this on Tuesday while appearing before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee looking into the implementation of the policy.

LP Campaign Director, Other Members Dump Peter Obi For Atiku

Alhassan Bawu, the Bauchi State campaign director of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and some other members of the party have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This was disclosed by Alhassan Bawu, who said he defected from the Labour Party with some other prominent members of the party.

