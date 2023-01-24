This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: PDP Begins Court Process To Disqualify Tinubu, Peter Obi Woos Katsina Voters

PDP Begins Court Process To Disqualify Tinubu

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commenced court proceedings to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over criminal conviction and sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States over trafficking in narcotics.

However, APC PCC immediately countered the PDP, saying the party did not only lack originality but was also a copycat.

(Photo credit: Google)

Obi Woos Katsina Voters

Photo credit: channels television

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has promised to build a new Nigeria as he took his campaign to Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu buhari.

He made the promise at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Monday, restating his commitment to restoring peace, fighting poverty, and opening all land borders in the country for the economic well-being of citizens.

APC Lawmaker Defects To PDP

Photo credit: guardian nigeria

All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker in Adamawa State, Mr. Sonkuma Fwa, and his supporters estimated at about 15,000 have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing lack of fair play in their former party.

Adamawa APC has been in crisis since the nullification of Sen. Aishatu Binani’s governorship candidature.

Lagos Govt Urges Youths To Cooperate With Police

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Lagos State Government has urged youths in the state to work together with the Police as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful state.

The state Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr Olusegun Dawodu, disclosed this, according to a statement on Sunday, during the grand finale of the Police Youth dialogue organised by the ministry on Victoria Island.

buhari Lands In Lagos For 2-day Visit

Photo credit: p.m news

President Muhammadu buhari has arrived Lagos where he will unveil five key projects in the state within the space of two days.

The president arrived the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport around 3:45pm on Monday.

