Today’s Headlines: PDP Asked Me To Accept Tinubu’s Appointment As Minister — Wike; Ilorin Isn’t for Muslim Only – OPC

PDP asked me to accept Tinubu’s appointment as minister – Wike

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gave him the green light to accept the ministerial position under the Bola Tinubu administration.

Wike, who described the PDP leaders as reggae dancers for threatening to sanction him, said the party was well informed before he accepted the position. The former governor also said that Tinubu wrote the 36 state governors, including those of the PDP, who, according to him, gave 10 names to the president to appoint as ministers.

“Can you even mention who is my enemy? Can you even mention one person that is my enemy?” Wike said at his first press briefing as a minister of the Federal Republic in Abuja on Monday. “See, people carry propaganda. Let me use this opportunity to tell you that I don’t like people who don’t tell the truth.

Ilorin isn’t for Muslims only, says OPC

The Oodua Peoples Congress has advised that the capital of Kwara State should be relocated from Ilorin if Muslims continue to insist that Ilorin is an Islamic city and that traditional religious worshippers are not allowed to practice their faith.

The Kwara State Coordinator of the OPC New Era, Bayo Fabiyi, made the call in a statement on Sunday. “There are Muslims in other places cohabiting with others without crises or disturbances. “Therefore, if Ilorin is the only place where these become a challenge, the status of Ilorin as a state capital should be changed while the ancient town can be allowed to remain purely an Islamic place because of all towns in Kwara, only Ilorin is where Islamic extremism thrives,” he said.

Fabiyi, however, called for patience and tolerance on the part of traditionalists, saying they should not fight back. Meanwhile, traditional worshippers in Ekiti State, on Sunday, renewed their call on the state government to declare August 20 a national public holiday for Ithe sese festival. The traditional worshippers lauded the governments of Lagos, Osun, Oyo, and Ogun states who had recognized the day and declared a holiday.

Protesters Marching To Kano Govt House

Despite the ban by the Kano State police command, youths in their hundreds stormed the streets of Kano on Monday.

The protesters were led to the State Government House by the Presiof dent, Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF), Ibrahim Waiya.

The state commissioner of police, Mohammed Usain Gumel, had banned protests after members of the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) asked their members to pour on the streets over alleged bribery of the judiciary, but the ban was disregarded.

Ex-lawmaker Cautions Against War With Niger

A former member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Robinson Uwak, has urged President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to halt any plans to invade Niger Republic over the political impasse in the country.

He stated this against the backdrop of a pledge of readiness by troops of member-states to join the standby force set up to invade the French-speaking country over a refusal to reverse the coup that removed President Mohamed Bazoum from office. The troops pledged at a meeting in Accra, Ghana, last Thursday.

But Uwak, in a statement yesterday, said there was a need to sustain the diplomatic channels already opened with the junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani and to agree on timelines for the return to democratic government. He commended former Head of State and the chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar for making himself available to engage Niger’s military rulers and to explore the channels of dialogue despite being turned back during his first visit.

