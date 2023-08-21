Today’s Headlines: PDP Asked Me To Accept Tinubu Appointment As Minister- Wike, Oyetola Assume Office, Vows to boost economy

PDP Asked Me To Accept Tinubu’s Appointment As Minister – Wike

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gave him the green light to accept the ministerial position under the Bola Tinubu administration.

Wike, who described the PDP leaders as reggae dancers for threatening to sanction him, said the party was well informed before he accepted the position.

The former governor also said that Tinubu wrote the 36 state governors, including those of the PDP, who, according to him, gave 10 names to the president to appoint as ministers.

Oyetola Assumes Office

MINISTER of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has officially assumed office, outlining his vision for a thriving blue economy sector that prioritizes sustainability, innovation, and economic growth.

Oyetola, who said this at his maiden news conference held in the Ministry of Transportation, on Monday, also acknowledged the abundance of marine resources that exist within the coastal region and emphasized the need to fully harness them for economic gains.

The minister announced that at the global level Blue Economy is estimated at more than 1.5 trillion dollars annually, urging stakeholders to seize the opportunity and become a significant player in the industry.

Obi Assures Party Loyalists

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has assured party loyalists that half of the things being said about him in recent times are false, describing them as “rumours”.

Obi made this known on Monday while speaking at the party’s rally in Edo State ahead of the local government elections in the state.

This is coming barely 24 hours after reports went viral that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a possible merger to seize power from the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 presidential election.

Gov Uba Sani Slashes Fees Of State-owned Tertiary Institutions

Governor Uba Sani of of Kaduna State has announced a reduction in the current fees for all state-owned tertiary institutions.

The governor made the announcement during a media parley at the Government House, Kaduna, on Monday.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Sani revealed that the downward review was part of Sani’s commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of Kaduna.

