Today’s Headlines: PDP, APC, APGA leaders join LP in Anambra, Old Naira notes: Wike commends s’court over ruling

2023 Presidency: PDP, APC, APGA leaders join LP in Anambra

Leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State have dumped their parties and joined the Labour Party (LP) in the state.

Anaocha LGA, is the Council Area of the LP Presidential Candidate for the forthcoming February 25th, 2023 national election.

The defectors were Chief Ifeanyi Oji, PDP chairman Anaocha LGA; Nonso Ezeana, APC Secretary, Anaocha; Chief Charlie Chukwudebelu, Ward 2 Chairman PDP Agulu (Peter Obi’s ward) and Chief Elias Abana, former chairman of APGA Ward 4 Agulu.

They all joined LP with their teaming followers.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the defectors joined the LP at a mini rally staged for Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed at Igwe Central Palace, Agulu, on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Chief Franklin Anazodo

Wike commends s’court over ruling, says Rivers will join suit

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has commended the supreme court over its ruling which temporarily restrained the federal government from banning the use of the old naira notes from February 10.

Wike spoke on Wednesday at the Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign held at County State School, Emilaghan in Abua/Odual LGA of the state.

TheCable had reported how a seven-member panel of the apex court led by John Okoro gave the ruling on Wednesday in an ex parte application brought by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states.

The three states prayed the court to grant an interim injunction stopping the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from ending the timeframe within which the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes will cease to be legal tender.

Wike Approves Free Venue For Tinubu Campaign Rally In Rivers

Against every insinuation, the Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike has approved the State owned Yakubu Gowon Stadium, in Port Harcourt, the state capital as venue for the campaign rally of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The rally is slated to hold on 15th of February, 2023.

Rivers State Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Bola Tinubu Campaign Organization and member of the presidential campaign council, APC PCC, in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha who spoke to Journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch free campaign rally for the APC presidential candidate.

Okocha said that governor Wike out of his magnanimity approved the use of the Stadium without collecting the required fees of N5m from the party.

“His Excellency the Executive Governor of Rivers State in his usual magnanimity has granted approval of an alternate venue , the Yakubu Gowon Stadium , Elekahia , Port Harcourt for presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold on 15th , February, 2023 absolutely free of charge but subject to the issuance of a written quarantee of the safety and security of the facilities at the venue due to the violence recorded in recent campaign rallies by the governorship standard bearer of the party in the State,” he said.

Yahaya Bello’s nephew remanded in prison for N3bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, arraigned one Ali Bello, a nephew of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court Abuja.

Bello was docked alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, Rashida Bello (at large) on 18 count charges bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00 (Three Billion, Eighty-One Million, Eight Hundred and Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty-Four Naira.

Bello, Adaudu, Adabenege, Sadat and Rashida (at large) sometime in June, 2020 in Abuja procured E- Traders International Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N3,081,804,654.00 (Three Billion, Eighty-One Million, Eight Hundred and Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty-Four Naira) which sum they reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity.

EFCC arraigns Kogi governor’s wife, relative for alleged N3billion fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Rashida, wife of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi and a relative for alleged fraud.

Rashida was arraigned before a federal high court in Abuja alongside one Ali Bello, identified as a nephew to the Kogi governor.

EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren in a statement said the duo were docked alongside three other persons on an 18-count charge “bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654″.

The EFCC spokesman said Rashida’s whereabouts is unknown at the time of arraignment.

Nigeria’s Polls Crucial, Your Voice Matters – Obasanjo Tells Voters

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria’s polls are crucial in determining who pilots the nation’s affairs for the next four years.

He called on Nigerian voters to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserves, saying their voices matter.

“In less than three weeks, we will be electing a leader that will pilot the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years from May,” Obasanjo said while hosting the members of the Board of Trustees of the African Democratic Congress at his penthouse residence located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

“And all of us in Nigeria, as I have said to you, I have been in Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire from the beginning of the week, from Sunday and they are as concerned what happens in Nigeria as every Nigerian should be.”

Banks in Kogi shut down over inability to dispense new naira

Some bank customers peacefully protesting their inability to access their funds in Kogi state has caused some banks to shut down services on Wednesday.

The frustrated customers in Lokoja protesting, asked the commercial banks to either change the daily narration of “no money” or close down.

According to Agency of Nigeria, some of the affected banks include GTB, Unity, Zenith, Access and Unity Bank situated along IBB Way, shut down due to the protest.

A customer identified as Ibrahim, told the NAN that their protest was as a result of the allegations that the banks refused to give or dispense the newly redesigned Naira notes to customers in flagrant disobedience to the Central Bank of Nigeria directive.

He said, “We have been scavenging across these banks without success in getting any money that could help us and our families survive these hard times

“You can see how angry most of us are, and it’s just for a singular reason that we can’t access money that we can use to feed our families.

