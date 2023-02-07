Today’s Headlines: PDP, And Others Can’t Defeat APC-Fashola, Court restrains PDP, Ayu, others from suspending, expelling Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP, LP, NNPP combined can’t defeat APC, says Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress will sweep the 2023 general elections.

The former governor of Lagos State disclosed this when he featured as a guest on Channels’ TV political programme ‘Politics Today’ on Monday night.

Fashola’s optimism is coming barely 19 days to the presidential election. According to him, the election is a game of numbers that the members of the ruling APC understand so well.

Court restrains PDP, Ayu, others from suspending, expelling Wike

AFederal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leadership from taking steps to either suspend or expel Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike from the party.

Listed as defendants in the suit are: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP; the National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP; its Chairman, Iyiocha Ayu; the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku Is Bridge Between Old, New Generation – PDP New Generation

A youth support group for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP New Generation, has said that the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if elected as the next president of Nigeria, will bridge the gab between the old and new generations of Nigerians.

Founder and Director General of the group, Audu Mahmood, disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Abuja.

Buhari to Nigerians: Please forgive us, Tinubu will continue where we stop

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive and endure the shortcomings of his administration.

He assured the next administration of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not only correct those shortcomings but continue from wherever he stops.

