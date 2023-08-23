Today’s Headlines: Pastor Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu, LP Will Win Imo Gov Poll – Obi

Pastor Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has drummed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he urges Nigerians to expect positive outcomes in this administration.

The cleric while addressing newsmen on Tuesday ahead of his church’s Global Crusade starting Thursday, the Deeper Life Church leader urged Nigerians to forget the past and accept the new leaders.

In a video making the rounds on the Nigerian internet space AIT, the cleric noted that Nigerians should not be swift to criticize the recent government.

LP will win Imo gov poll – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that his party would win the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Speaking in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday at the flag-off of the campaigns for the party in the state, Obi said that LP is known for performance and excellence.

Using Abia State, which his party controls, as an example of good governance, Obi said that the people of Abia State now have hope and are witnessing good governance because a “first-class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the state.

Obi said, “Abure is the national chairman of our party. We don’t have another chairman. LP will win Imo State. Athan Achonu is the only candidate of the party, and he is the best in Imo State. I am happy nobody has changed the process. I believe in the process.

Ondo backs NPC productivity initiative

Ondo State Government has pledged to support National Productivity Centre to activate productivity initiatives in the state.

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, stated this during a courtesy visit by the delegation of the National Productivity Centre to him in Akure, Ondo State recently.

Aiyedatiwa said, “The state will give all the support needed to get the centre established in the state so individuals and enterprises in the state can benefit from all the productivity initiatives and programmes.”

The acting governor mentioned the plans to establish and engage the state in productivity initiatives.

He promised that he would give the centre all the necessary support to establish and carry out productivity initiatives in the state.

UK pledges enhanced synergy with Nigerian army

The United Kingdom Minister of State for Armed Forces and Veterans, Mr James Heappey, said the UK government would deepen synergy with the Nigerian military to enhance existing relations between the two countries.

Heappey gave the assurance when he led his team on a courtesy call to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria remained one of the great friends of the UK, adding that the relationship between the armed forces and particularly the armies of the two countries, was very close.

According to him, the customs and traditions of the Nigerian army are almost identical to many of the customs and traditions of the British Army.

