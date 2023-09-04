Today’s Headlines: Pastor Adeboye: Naira Will Be Stronger Than Dollar; LP Rejects Edo LGs Election

Adeboye: Naira Will Be Stronger Than Dollar

Source: Daily Trust

General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has predicted that the country will experience the period again when naira was stronger than the United States dollar.

Adeboye said this during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, at the headquarters situated at Ebute Metta, Lagos, with the September theme; ‘Uncommon Miracles.’

In the black market, dollar is currently being bought at N915, while being sold at N918.

Naira currently exchanges at N740.38 in the official window as Nigerians grapple with economic downtown, as fuel subsidy removal is having its toll on the country.

LP Rejects Edo LGs Election

Source: Vanguard paper

The Comrade Julius Abure-led Labour Party has rejected the result of the Edo State Local Government Election held on Saturday as announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission

The LP condemned the election as conducted by the Edo SIEC, describing it as another sad testimony of how low a state government can descend in attempting to rubbish the gains of democracy.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja, on Sunday.

Ifoh quoted Abure as saying that democracy can only succeed when the authorities allow the votes of the people to count and the choice of the voters respected.

He said, “Reports from our agents across most of the polling units in the state confirmed that there were deliberate effort by the EDSIEC to frustrate voters by ensuring that the electoral officers either came late to the polling units or didn’t show up at all.

Lauretta Onochie denies being stranded, kicked out of UK home

Source: Daily Post

Lauretta Onochie, former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has denied reports that she was kicked out from an apartment in the United Kingdom

Reports had emerged on Saturday that Onochie was embarrassed and became stranded after she was kicked out by family members.

But reacting on Sunday, Onochie denied that she was stranded.

She explained that her cousin who she housed tried to take her home but after a battle she recovered it.

She wrote on Twitter, “WHAT A BATTLE, I RECOVERED MY HOME.

“My Cousin, Victor Ashiedu Fejokwu and his wife, Ruth Emereze were stranded, infact homeless at the time. I took pity on them, took them in, to house them in my home.

“A year ago, when I started making plans to return to continue housing them, they blocked my phone number. I had no access to my letters. Consequently, I missed quite a number of appointments.

ECOWAS Should End ‘Reckless Exploitation’ Of Mineral Resources By Foreign Powers In Niger, Other West African Nations –Falana

Source: Sahara Reporters

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has urged the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to support the struggle to end the “reckless exploitation of the mineral resources” of Mali, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Guinea and other African countries by imperialism.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also urged the leaders of ECOWAS to approve the proposed limit tenure of elected African presidents to two terms without any further delay.

According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, this is in view of the wave of military coup d’etat sweeping across the region.

He noted that Gambia and Togo opposed the proposal in 2015, while in 2022, the proposal was also opposed by Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Togo.

Falana who made this known at the West Africa Civil Society Week (WACSW) on August 29, 2023, held in Lagos, said apart from one or two member states of the ECOWAS, democracy cannot be said to have come to stay in the region.

