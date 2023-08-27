Today’s Headlines: PALLIATIVE: States Sing Different Tunes Over N5bn Support; Suspected Bandits Abduct APC Chieftain in Kaduna

PALLIATIVE: States Sing Different Tunes Over N5bn Support Fund

State governments across Nigeria have expressed varying views on the N5 billion pledged by the Federal Government to allete the impact of petrol subsidy removal on the population.

While some states reported receiving only N2 billion, others indicated they hadn’t received any payment yet. A few states asserted that they had received the full amount. For instance, the governments of Kano, Nasarawa, and Benue disclosed receiving N2 billion each, with Nasarawa also receiving an additional one billion Naira worth of maize.

Adamawa State confirmed the receipt of the full N5 billion and established a high-powered committee to ensure equitable distribution. Sokoto State verified receiving a portion of the promised N5 billion.

In Niger State, authorities reported receiving N4 billion, with the remaining N1 billion intended for procuring assorted grains from the Federal Government at a later date. Ondo State’s government stated that it had not yet received the N5 billion support fund.

In Ogun, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Adeniran, promised to provide information about the N5 billion palliative but had not responded by the time of press.

Osun and Kebbi States both confirmed not having received the N5 billion. However, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum confirmed the receipt of N5 billion in his state.

Yobe State received four truckloads of assorted food items from the Federal Government, as stated by Dr. Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and a member of the Palliatives Committee set up by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Suspected Bandits Abduct APC Chieftain

Suspected bandits have launched an attack on Yakasai village in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting Alhaji Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai, who serves as the APC organizing secretary in the state. This incident follows the recent abduction of another APC chieftain, Sabitu Ahmed, less than two weeks ago, in the same local government area, specifically at Garo ward.

Around 9 pm on Friday night, the bandits entered the village and targeted the residence of the APC leader. They abducted him while firing shots into the air. Additionally, a family source revealed that the victim’s younger brother has been held captive since the previous year.

Yakasai, a former council chairman of Soba LGA, also held a previous position as a member representing Maigana constituency in the State House of Assembly.

Abuja Building Collapse Horror: How We Escaped Death — Survivors

Survivors of the building collapse in Abuja, which occurred on Wednesday night, have shared their harrowing experiences and expressed gratitude for their narrow escapes. They are now seeking assistance from both the government and well-meaning individuals.

Around 31 individuals who were rescued and sent to various hospitals for treatment have been discharged after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, waived their medical expenses. However, officials from the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, who visited the victims, reported that four individuals were still undergoing treatment. This visit aimed to verify compliance with the minister’s directive for free treatment of the injured. The team, led by Acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Malan Noel Haruna, conducted this assessment.

At Asokoro General Hospital, eight patients were admitted, seven of whom have been treated and discharged. One patient, Abdulsalami Modibbo, remains under treatment. Modibbo recounted his ordeal, stating, “I was in my room on the first floor when the building collapsed. I was trying to help myself when a boulder fell on my leg, causing a fracture.” Mrs. Aishatu Tenebe, the Chief Nursing Officer at the hospital, confirmed the status of the patients.

At Cedar Crest Hospital in Gwarinpa, a survivor named Mr. Garba Nagoma expressed his relief when informed that the FCT Minister would cover his hospital expenses. Nagoma mentioned that his brother had already paid an initial deposit of N500,000 to the hospital. He recounted how he was visiting a friend residing on the building’s first floor when the collapse occurred. “We were having a conversation when one of our friends alerted us that the building was about to collapse.

“We dashed to escape but we were late. The building collapsed with us while we were still on the first floor, and I survived with a fracture.”

They Framed Me, I’m Not a Criminal — Owonikoko, Ogun So Safe Corps Member

A member of the So Safe Corps in Ososa, Ogun State, named Akeem Owonikoko, has vehemently denied allegations of being an armed robber and possessing illegal weapons. Owonikoko conveyed his rebuttal through an exclusive video interview with the Yoruba Broadcasting Network, explaining that he is being falsely accused by individuals aiming to tarnish his reputation and undermine his livelihood.

Owonikoko clarified that he became a part of the So Safe Corps in 2014, driven by his firsthand experience of the havoc caused by the notorious cult group called Eiye Confraternity. He outlined that in his efforts to safeguard his community, he purchased a vigilante uniform and essential security tools, including pepper spray, shockers, and jackknives, to equip himself for this responsibility.

Additionally, Owonikoko shared that he extended his involvement to other security groups such as Agbekoya and the Amotekun corps. In collaboration with fellow volunteers, he actively engaged in crime prevention and upholding order.

Addressing the acquisition of a firearm, Owonikoko acknowledged receiving his initial gun from a hunter named Victor in 2017. He later made modifications to the firearm due to technical issues, reducing its size. He emphasized that the firearm was intended for self-defense purposes rather than any illicit activities.

ChatterBoxx (

)