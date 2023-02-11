Today’s Headlines: P-square performs in Obi’s rally in Lagos, Thugs attack Obi’s supporters in Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

P-square performs in Obi’s rally in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has arrived Tafawa Balewa square to conclude his nationwide campaign amid the 25th February election.

Among the prominent people who attended the event is the famous music duo, popularly known are the Psquare.

The music stars who are strong supporters of Peter Obi’s presidential bid, took the stage to perform at the venue.

Thugs attack Obi’s supporters in Lagos

Some supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), have been attacked by hoodlums in Lagos state.

Some of the supporters were said to have come under attack while on their way to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) — the venue of the party’s presidential campaign rally.

The hoodlums were said to have targeted the supporters to prevent them from attending the rally.

campaign council, in a statement on Saturday, said nothing will stop the Obidient movement from going on with the campaign.

“The Obidient movement is under attack in Lagos, they are stopping our people from coming to the TBS rally,” the statement reads.

“Nothing can stop a movement whose time has come. Security operatives take note. We keep moving Obidently & Yusfully.”

TheCable understands that some of the party’s supporters were also attacked by hoodlums at the Jakande axis in Lekki and Adeniji Adele area of Lagos Island.

Medical volunteers at the TBS are currently attending to those who were injured in the attack.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police spokesperson, said the state criminal investigation department will investigate the matter and arrest the attackers.

Buhari to attend Tinubu’s rally in Abuja today

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will today in Abuja champion the campaign of the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

The APC candidate is holding two rallies in both Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

In a phone chat with our correspondent, the Chief Spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, told our correspondent that while the Kebbi rally is expected to begin from 11.00am to 1.00pm, the Abuja campaign will commence from 2.00pm to 5.00pm.

“I am not sure the president will attend the Kebbi rally, he will definitely be campaigning with him here in Abuja.

“On Sunday, Tinubu will also be having a town hall engagement with entrepreneurs and other professionals in the FCT. And on Tuesday, he will be in Imo State to continue his campaign,” he said.

The development is coming on the heel of Tinubu’s meeting with the president at his official residence at the State House last night.

Adedunmola Gbadegesin: Nigerian jailed in US for money laundering

A Nigerian national, Adedunmola Gbadegesin, was on Friday sent to a 60-month jail term for a money laundering conspiracy.

Gbadegesin, who was arrested in Nigeria in September 2021, had also been charged with wire fraud over his involvement in an international romance scheme. The charge was, however, dropped in a plea deal.

The romance scheme cost a Lexington woman approximately $200,000, the Kentucky Herald-Leader reported.

The Nigerian pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy in September, the report added, citing court documents.

Before his sentencing, Gbadegesin was said to have admitted his guilt in court, claiming he got involved in the scheme to feed his family but was apologetic for his actions.

Arrest anyone rejecting old naira notes, Matawalle orders security agencies

The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the arrest of anyone who refuses to accept the old currency notes of two N200, N500 and N1,000 naira notes in the state

DAILY NIGERIAN reports that three Northern governors have filed a suit against the federal government over the February 10 deadline for the phasing out of the affected denominations.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court stopped the federal government from enforcing the deadline, pending the determination of the motion ex-parte on February 15.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of new High Court judges and newly appointed special advisers, Mr Matawalle maintained that the old currency notes remain a legal tender until the final determination by the apex court.

He explained that the country’s economy has plunged into a serious crisis as a result of the new monetary policy.

“As you are all aware, the economy of the country as a whole has been plunged into a serious crisis by the decision of the Central Bank to cease recognition of the old naira notes as legal tender from February 10th. This decision compounded the already dire situation of our State occasioned by banditry and sundry crimes, which significantly disrupted economic activities in the State and the subregion over the years.

“This courageous decision by the Supreme Court has no doubt saved the country from sliding into a crisis of great proportion that may affect the peace and stability of the country and possibly prevent the holding of the general elections billed for this month.

“I have joined in this salvaging mission, notwithstanding my closeness and good rapport with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari,” he maintained.

Naira redesign has reduced kidnapping, corruption – Malami

Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has said that the introduction of naira redesign policy by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduced significantly the rate of kidnappings in the country.

The AGF, in an interview with Radio Nigeria Kaduna, said there were positive sides of the policy which were not considered.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro had restrained the CBN from banning the use of the old naira notes – N200, N500 and N1,000 – from February 10.

The apex court made the ruling in an ex parte application brought by three states: Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.

Reacting to the ruling on Friday, Malami said, “I told you the case is still in court, we will obey the court order but we also have right to explain to court the positive sides of the policy.

“If you see the negative side of it, you have to see the positive sides. If these governors told the court the hardships been experienced as a result of the policy, there are also some problems that the policy is solving.

“I gave you example of insecurity. Immediately this policy was introduced, the rampant kidnapping has drastically reduced. It also reduced rate of corruption, therefore we have right to go and explain to court these positive sides.

