Today’s Headlines: Oyo Youths Protest Naira, Fuel Scarcity, Tinubu Worried about plight of Masses

JUST IN: Oyo youths protest naira, fuel scarcity

Barely 22 days to the general elections, youths in their numbers stormed the streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday, to protest the current state of the nation.

Nigerians have been contending with fuel, new naira notes scarcity and erratic power supply for weeks across the nation.

Dissatisfied with the situation, the youths, armed with several placards, stormed the Iwo Road area of the state on Friday morning to register their grievances.

Tinubu worried about plight of masses

A member of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Tolu Bankole, has labelled the party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu as a patriot following his outburst over the lingering fuel crisis and the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Bankole, who expressed his concerns in a statement in Abuja on Friday, disclosed that the former governor of Lagos State had shown that he is more interested in the wellbeing of the masses than being politically correct.

According to the national leader of People Living with Disabilities, loving one’s country may inevitably puts one in opposition with those who run it.

He said, “The strong position expressed by our party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a show of commitment to a better Nigeria and her endless possibilities.

“True patriotism implies a deep love for one’s country that not only desires the best for one’s fellow countrymen but also demands that the country should pursue its aims with honesty and empathy.

“He has displayed an ineffable love unequalled in the political history of the world. Asiwaju chose to empathise with the masses that have been subjected to untold hardship. The easier option by most party faithfuls would be to say yes or maintain silence to all government programs no matter how discomforting for political correctness. The ability to confront and speak out against some policies of government considered to be anti-masses by Asiwaju should be applauded by all.

2023: Why Peter Obi cannot win presidential election – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State Thursday said the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not win the 25 February presidential election.

The governor in an interview with TVC said the projection by ANAP Foundation’s poll and other opinion polls in favour of Mr Obi were not accurately done, thus can not be relied upon to measure the success of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Some polls had shown Mr Obi leading with Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively, trailing him.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) emerged as distant fourth behind Messrs Tinubu and Atiku.

For instance, the ANAP poll conducted in early December 2022 showed 23 per cent of voters are willing to vote for Mr Obi in the presidential election and 13 per cent proposing to vote for Mr Tinubu who came second.

Atiku came third with 10 per cent and Mr Kwankwaso was a distant fourth with only two per cent of voters proposing to vote for him.

But Governor El-Rufai said the poll was not conducted accurately and that Mr Obi’s Labour Party is using ethnicity and religious bigotry in its campaign which will also make him not win the election.

“I was a teaching assistant for statistics, I understand it. I am not talking as a politician or a layman. The most important thing in looking at any opinion poll is the sample followed by the methodology.

Zero death, 6 new Lassa Fever Cases Recorded in Kogi

Dr Austin Ojotule, the Director of Disease Control in Kogi Ministry of Health, said the state has recorded six cases of Lassa fever.

He disclosed this while talking with newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

Ojotule said, “As it is now, we are battling with six cases of Lassa fever in the state, but the situation is under control”.

“The good thing about it is that we have not recorded any death and we are treating the affected persons and preventing further spread of the disease.

“When there is an outbreak, samples are taken by Disease Surveillance Officers in the local government areas and sent the ministry for analyses to enable us to effectively and efficiently control the disease,’’ he explained.

He said each of the 21 local government areas of the state has primary healthcare facilities and enough personnel to handle cases of heat-related illnesses.

According to him, the government had put machinery in place to deal with the outbreak of heat-related diseases such as meningitis, cholera, measles, diphtheria and Lassa fever among others.There are also tertiary health institutions in Lokoja and in Anyigba, and zonal hospitals in each of the three senatorial districts of the state that could conveniently treat diseases, he added.

“Beside Lassa fever there is no other disease outbreak. For now Kogi has no case of diphtheria, cholera, meningitis and measles, which are heat-related diseases,’’ he said.

He added that the ministry was on a vigorous sensitisation of the public on the need to watch out and to be conscious of their environment and to report any sign or symptoms of diseases to the nearest hospital promptly.

Ojotule advised residents to take their personal and environmental hygiene serious to avoid disease outbreak.

Tinubu’s Loyalist And Lagos Parks Committee Chairman, MC Oluomo Writes Electoral Body, INEC To Allow His Transporters Distribute Election Materials

This appeal is stated in a letter the union wrote to INEC in January 2023, which states that the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) had been suspended and that INEC should disregard any relationship with them.

The Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has written to the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission to allow his members to distribute sensitive electoral materials and transport election officials on Election Day.

The letter reads: “The Lagos State Parks and Garages Management (LASPG) hereby write to bring to your notice that Lagos State and States such as Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and some States are no longer under the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as transportation is concerned. But under the various States Parks and Garages respectively.

“Our notification and request letter become imperative in order for there not to be technical as well as administrative lacuna in terms of transporting logistics and deployment/retrieval of election materials and personnel to and from all election points in the aforementioned States during the forthcoming 2023 General Election which if not quickly addressed might affect the election day.

“We at Lagos State Parks and Garages, under the Chairmanship of Alhaji (Dr.) Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya do hereby request that INEC should conduct an investigation into this information supplied while at the same time request that all transportation related arrangements in Lagos State should be at our preview because the operation of NURTW in Lagos State has been suspended.”

