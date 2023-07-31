Today’s Headlines: Oyo LP Candidate Defects To APC, Atiku, PDP Govs Brainstorm On Party’s Future

Oyo LP Guber Candidate, Akinwale Dumps Party For APC

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Labour Party, LP candidate in the March 2023 governorship election in Oyo State, Tawfiq Akinwale, has pitched his tent with the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.

According to him in a statement made available to Vanguard on Sunday night, his decision to join APC, came after a thorough evaluation of the current political landscape, where it became evident that LP’s leadership lacked the necessary vision, direction, and cohesion to bring about the much-needed transformation in the state and by extension Nigeria.

(Photo credit: Google)

Atiku, PDP Govs Brainstorm On Party’s Future

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 25,2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and some governors elected on the party’s platform have started consultations on the party’s future.

This is even as they await the outcome of the petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting, held at the Maitama residence of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and chieftain of the PDP, Chief Tom Ikimi, yesterday, was shrouded in secrecy.

Falana Writes Justice Ministry, Says Labour’s Protest Lawful

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, says the Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliates can proceed on the August 2 strike and protest as planned, saying the exercise does not translate to contempt of court as averred by the Federal Government.

Falana stated this in a letter written to the Ministry of Justice.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who is the counsel to the organised labour, argued that no court in the land has issued a perpetual injunction restraining Nigerian workers from participating in peaceful rallies convened by the NLC.

4 Feared Dead, 47 Arrested During Youth Rampage In Adamawa

Photo credit: sahara reporters

At least four persons were reportedly killed during the youth rampage and looting of government warehouses in Adamawa State on Sunday.

SaharaReporters learnt that at about 8 am on Sunday, youths in their thousands attacked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) warehouse at PZ Roundabout, adjacent to the Yola International Airport and carted away grains among other items.

SaharaReporters reported that over 200 tricycle vehicles loaded with grains and other items left the NEMA warehouse alone, on Sunday morning.

