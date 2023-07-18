Today’s Headlines: Oyo Assembly Suspends Two LG Bosses; 8,000 Palliative: FG robbing poor to pay the rich – NLC

Oyo Assembly Suspends Two LG Bosses

The Oyo State House of Assembly has asked the Chairman of the Akinyele Local Government Area (LGA), Taoreed Adedigba; and his counterpart in the Ibadan North LGA, Agba Egbe, to step aside pending investigation into alleged gross misconduct, misappropriation of funds levelled against them.

This followed deliberation on the floor of the House during plenary on Tuesday.

The Assembly, however, directed the vice chairman in the Akinyele LGA to take over the council while the secretary takes over the Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) 1 and the assistant secretary to take over LCDA 2.

Allegations of impunity, abuse of office and misappropriation of local government funds were levelled against them and this necessitated their suspension.

The Assembly, then, constituted an adhoc committee headed by a member, Peter Ojedokun, to investigate the allegations.

N8,000 palliative: FG robbing poor to pay the rich – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the proposed N8,000 monthly cash palliative of N8,000 for 12 million Nigerian families in the space of six months, saying it was a ploy in robbing the poor to pay the rich.

Recall that Tinubu, last week, wrote a letter to the National Assembly seeking approval of an $800 million loan to be disbursed to 12 million households in the portion of N8,000 each, designed to cushion the effect of removal of fuel subsidy.

Reacting to this palliative, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a press release, on Tuesday, said the Federal Government is already using dictatorship style to impoverish Nigerians.

Ajaero further said the FG did not consider the plight of the Nigerian workers before making the decision on the palliative.

EFCC disowns police lawyer who filed criminal charges against Stella Oduah

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disowned a police lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, who filed a criminal charge against a former Minister of Ation, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah.

The anti-graft agency on Tuesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police was not mandated or authorized to file any criminal charge against Mrs Oduah who recently represented Anambra North in the Senate.

EFCC’S counsel, Heleen Okonofua, informed Justice James Omotoso that the Police lawyer who claimed to have come from the Legal Department of the Force Headquarters was also not authorized by the anti-graft agency to prosecute Mrs Oduah in any criminal matter.

The counsel stated that Mohammed was initially with EFCC but was de-seconded from EFCC back to the Police on November 4, 2022.

She also told the Court that the criminal charge filed on June 22, 2023, by the Police lawyer in the name of EFCC has no authority or approval of the agency.

Kogi Guber: Court﻿ Sacks NNPP Guber Candidate, Mubarak

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Musa Salihu Mubarak as the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Kogi State in the November 11 election, over unlawful substitution.

Justice James Kolawole Omotosho removed Mubarak from the governorship race in Kogi on the ground that his name was fraudulently submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as NNPP governorship candidate.

In a judgment on Tuesday, Justice Omotoso ordered that Hon Hassan Abdullahi be restored as the party’s flagbearer for the state, having lawfully won the primary election of the party conducted on April 16, 2023, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Justice Omotoso found as a fact that Abdullahi won the nomination election with 303 votes, while Mubarak came second with only 10 votes at the April 16 Kogi State governorship primary election.

In the judgement, the court held that the submission of Mubarak’s name over and above that of Abdullahi was the highest point of injustice and a glaring fraud that must not be allowed to stand.

