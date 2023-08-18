Today’s Headlines: Oyo APC Knocks Makinde Over Contract; Jega Leads Observer Team To Zimbabwe Polls

Oyo APC knocks Makinde Over Contract

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to desist from further award of contracts at alleged inflated cost, but should rather find ways of providing succour for the people, who are victims of the worsening economic situation.

APC said this, following an announcement made on Wednesday by the state government that it had approved the release of N3.35 billion for the purchase of Kia Rio cars as security vehicles and another N3.19 billion for the maintenance of street lights.

The party said reckless spending, misplaced priority and lack of proper planning on the part of those at the helm, as being experienced in the state since 2019, were responsible for poverty in the state.

Jega leads observer team to Zimbabwe Polls

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Atttahiru Jega, has been named by Carter Centre as the leader of its international election observation mission to Zimbabwe.

The Carter Centre had in late July launched its mission following an invitation from the authorities of Zimbabwe and accreditation of its observers by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

A statement from the Director of its Democracy Programme, David Carroll, forwarded to The PUNCH by Jega on Thursday in Abuja said he had accepted the offer.

“It’s an honour to lead the centre’s mission to observe Zimbabwe’s August 23 harmonised elections. I urge all Zimbabweans, including political party members, candidates and voters, to show their commitment to democracy and peaceful elections,” Jega said.

Photo Credit:Google

Adeleke Hoarding FG palliatives sent to Osun, APC Alleges

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has accused the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, of refusing to distribute bags of rice received from the Federal Government as palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

The APC said Adeleke received the consignment from the FG twelve days before Thursday, and noted that Adeleke was playing a dangerous game by refusing to disclose or distribute the items.

The party further said five trailer-loads of rice with other items donated by the FG were sent to Osun as the state’s shares of the people’s palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

A statement signed by APC state Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, however, wondered that the state government, after receiving the items, refused to announce to the people of Osun that it has taken possession of the FG’s palliatives.

It further read, “I can’t fathom the reason why Governor Adeleke is finding it difficult to announce the arrival of the federal government palliatives to the state and also why it has been pretty difficult to distribute same. Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people of the state to die of hunger before he deems it fit to make the palliatives available to serve its purpose at the right time?

Current pension scheme parasitic, unattractive_NLC

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Thursday, declared that the pension system in the country had failed to address the fears of Nigerian workers.

In buttressing its claim, the NLC revealed that the inefficiencies in the system recently made the police to lobby the labour congress to speak for the exit of policemen from the country’s pension scheme.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this in Abuja at the pension industry roundtable, which had the theme, ‘Strategic Dialogue to Enhance Private Sector Participation in Pension Scheme.

The roundtable was organised by the National Policy Advocacy Centre of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, in collaboration with the National Pension Commission.

El_Zaxks (

)