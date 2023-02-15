This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Oyo APC Accuses PDP Of Instigating Protests In Ibadan, Buhari Meets Tinubu ln Aso Rock

Oyo APC accuses PDP of instigating protests in Ibadan

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of instigating protests in the state.

DAILY POST reports that Ibadan, the state capital has been witnessing a series of protests in the last few days.

APC in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday accused Governor Seyi Makinde and the PDP of being the brains behind the pockets of protest being witnessed in parts of Ibadan.

Publicity Secretary of the APC, Wasiu Olawale Sadare, in the statement, appealed for calm and patience among the citizens, adding that violent protests and unrest would not solve the problems.

JUST IN: Buhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock Villa

Photo Credit: Punch News

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Wednesday morning, met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to senior presidency sources, the meeting, which was held at Buhari’s official residence, explains his 40-minute delay before arriving at the Council Chambers to chair this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

The PUNCH reported that Buhari arrived at the Council Chambers at around 10:40 am, about an hour after the usual time of 10:00 am.

Hoodlums set Imo lawmaker’s house ablaze

Photo Credit: Punch News

The country home of the lawmaker representing Orlu State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Paschal Okolie, has been razed by gunmen.

Okolie’s house at Umudura Akwakuma in Okporo community was invaded around 1am on Sunday and was burnt, our correspondent learnt.

The lawmaker, on Tuesday, confirmed the attack at his country home to journalists and called on security agents to address insecurity in the state.

Okolie said his library, documents and some household items, got burnt as his house was razed by the fleeing arsonists.

Naira Protests: Okowa Appeals For Calm In Delta

photo credit: leadership news

Governor of Delta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has appealed to citizens of the State and Nigerians to remain calm amidst scarcity of the new Naira notes in the country.

The governor’s appeal is coming on the heels of protests by some citizens of the State at Orhuwhorun Community in Udu local government area of the State where a bank’s ATM gallery was was set ablaze.

Okowa’s appeal was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba on Wednesday.

He called on the people to remain calm while also appealing to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the monetary authorities to take further steps in increasing the money supply in the system.

Photo Credit: Google

