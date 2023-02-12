Today’s Headlines: Oyetola Insists Adeleke Forged Certificate, CBN Debunks False Claims Declares Nigeria Has Capacity to Print Enough New Naira Notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Oyetola Insists Adeleke Forged Certificate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the July 16 2022 Governorship election, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approached the Appeal Court to further seek the disqualification of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun.

Source: Leadership

The state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had in its majority judgement of January, 27 declared Oyetola the winner of the election after it held that there was indeed over-voting and deducted the invalid votes from the valid votes.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the Tribunal, INEC, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the PDP have all appealed the judgement.

In their own cross-Appeal, the All Progressives Congress and Oyetola through their Counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN and Akin Olujimi, SAN, noted that the Tribunal misdirected itself when it held that the certificate from Atlanta Metropolitan College and a diploma certificate from Penn Foster High School are genuine.

CBN Debunks False Claims, Declares Nigeria Has Capacity to Print Enough New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria says its attention has been drawn to a misleading report misquoting the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as attributing the current challenge in the distribution of the newly redesigned naira banknotes to a shortage of printing materials at the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc.

Source: Arise TV

According to a statement from the apex bank, “We wish to state categorically that at no time did the CBN Governor disclose this during his presentation to the National Council of State at its meeting on Friday, February 10, 2023.” It clarified that what Emefiele told the meeting was that the NSPMC was working on printing all denominations of the Naira to meet the transaction needs of Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu promises to tackle citizens’ hardship

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured citizens that his administration would continue to do the right thing in order to end the crises residents are experiencing.

Source: Punch paper

The governor made the call on Saturday during the Christian Association of Nigeria interdenominational divine service held at The Apostolic Church in Ketu.

Sanwo-Olu said, “As your governor, I cannot pretend that I don’t know that things are tough out there, there are many challenges that we all face. I come with a big heart to say to you that I share with my people and that is why we will be going back to Abuja until we do the right thing. We will not stop until we do the proper thing and ensure that our people are broken from the shackles of poverty

2023 Poll: SERAP to sue Buhari govt over attack on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos

The Social Economic Rights and Accountability Projects, SERAP has threatened to sue the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over attacks on the supporters of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi in Lagos.

Source: Daily Post

In a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Saturday, the group asked the Buhari administration to promptly probe the alleged attack on Obi’s supporters expressing their democratic rights in a rally in Lagos.

It particularly said the ruling government must identify and persecute suspected perpetrators and their sponsors without delay.

