Today’s Headlines: Oyedepo Tells Nigerians Who To Vote, Tinubu Will Win Presidential Election -Aliyu Wamakko

Oyedepo Tells Nigerians Candidate To Vote On Saturday

With six days to the presidential election, the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has urged Nigerians to vote for leaders with capacity and character.

Bishop Oyedepo urged Nigerians to vote wisely during the 2023 elections starting from Saturday.

He spoke during a sermon on Sunday at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

Oyedepo, however, cautioned politicians that Nigeria is not a property for sale.

Tinubu Will Win Presidential Election On First Ballot – Wamakko

Senator Aliyu Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence in the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, stating that he will win the upcoming presidential election on the first ballot.

This was revealed in a statement released on Monday by Dr Danladi Bako, Chairman of the Publicity Committee of the Sokoto State APC gubernatorial campaign council.

Wamakko reportedly made the statement during a press briefing in Sokoto on Sunday, where he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing Tinubu for the presidential ticket while he was out of the country in Addis Ababa.

According to Bako, Wamakko reiterated that Buhari’s endorsement of Tinubu showed his leadership qualities and boosted the morale of all APC members across the country as they prepare for the general elections on February 25.

Soyinka Denies Endorsing Tinubu

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has denied endorsing the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Soyinka described a social media remark linking him to Tinubu’s endorsement as false.

A statement by his media office said Nigerians should disregard reports that Soyinka issued a message denigrating political parties and politicians.

Rivers PDP Guber Candidate, Sim Fubara Shuns Debate

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, Sim Fubara was conspicuously absent at the governorship debate organized by the Rivers State Governorship Debate Group on Sunday.

Also absent was the governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

Both candidates were among the five governorship candidates invited for the debate which was held at the Presidential hotel in Port Harcourt on Sunday night.

