Today’s Headlines: Oyebanji suspends Commissioner for Chieftaincy, Soyinka Decries Imprisonment Of Bala

Oyebanji suspends Commissioner for Chieftaincy

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has approved a two-week suspension of the newly inaugurated Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Home Affairs, Mr Olaiya Atibioke.

This came barely four days after Atibioke was sworn in alongside 18 Commissioners and 14 Special Advisers by the governor.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said the suspension takes immediate effect.

The suspension follows Mr. Atibioke’s unauthorised departure from the venue of the three-day retreat for the new commissioners, Special Advisers, and Permanent Secretaries held at Bishop Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Saturday.

Soyinka decries imprisonment of Bala

Nobel laureate Prof Wile Soyinka has decried the continued imprisonment of a humanist Mubarak Bala who has been in prison in Abuja in the past three years. He said Nigerians should interrogate how religious practices affect the rights and freedoms of the people.

Soyinka spoke in Ikeja, Lagos at the launch of “A Prison Letter to a President,” an open epistle that Mubarak Bala, a humanist, wrote to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bala is currently serving a 24-year-jail sentence for dumping Islam for atheism.

The event was organized by the CEO of Quida Books, Lola Shoneyin.

Soyinka who blamed these unjust actions on the quest for power and dominance said: “So the major thing I want to say is this: to insist that It’s time we had a real indaba, a real conference, a heart-to-heart continuing discourse on religion and society in this country.

Oyo: Dissolution of APC Exco can’t happen, Chairman says

The Oyo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Isaac Omodewu, says the call for the dissolution of the state executive committee is a mere wishful thinking by some political players.

Omodewu, in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan, was reacting to a comment allegedly credited to a former federal lawmaker, Senator Ayoade Adeseun, during the weekend.

Adeseun had said there were plans to replace the current executive committee of APC in Oyo State with an Interim committee

The move, he had said, would serve as a prelude to the repositioning of the APC in the state.

NNPCL awaits presidential directive on N48bn pipeline contract

The Federal Government has not issued any directive for the cancellation or re-award of the N48bn oil pipeline surveillance contract in the Niger Delta, contrary to speculations in some quarters.

It was, however, gathered that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited was awaiting the presidential directive on the future of the contract.

In August last 2022, it was reported that the government awarded the pipeline contract to a security firm of the former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The surveillance contract, reportedly worth N48bn per year (N4bn per month), elicited diverse reactions, as some stakeholders commended the move, while others kicked against it, leading to recent claims that it might be cancelled or awarded to another firm.

