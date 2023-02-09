Today’s Headlines: Over 6,000 PVCs; National ID Cards Seized From Migrants; Tinubu, El-Rufai, Wike, OPS, others hail injunction.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Over 6,000 PVCs, national ID cards seized from migrants.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has seized over 6,000 national identity and voter cards from migrants in 21 border states.

Speaking on Wednesday at a retreat for top management staff of the service in Abuja, Isa Jere, controller general of the NIS, said 3,823 identity cards and 2,393 voter cards unlawfully possessed by migrants were intercepted and confiscated.

He said that the documents were intercepted in Nasarawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Yobe, Kwara, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Zamfara, Jigawa, Edo, Bauchi, Niger, and three other states.

NAN quoted Jere as saying that the cards were seized in ongoing operations to ensure that migrants from neighbouring countries did not participate in the forthcoming elections.

Tinubu, El-Rufai, Wike, OPS, others hail injunction.

There was a torrent of gratitude yesterday for the Supreme Court ruling restraining the Federal Government, Central Bank of Nigeria and banks from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the use of old naira notes.

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said governors elected on the party’s platform saved the country from “avoidable and dangerous political crises” by filing the case. Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike said the state would join the suit filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states at the Supreme Court.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the ruling would relieve the suffering caused by what he called a “callous” and “myopic” policy by the CBN.

The Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN) asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release old and new notes to the economy following the order.

Naira swap: Wike disowns Atiku, PDP, hails Supreme Court.

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike has disowned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their support for the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

PDP and Atiku had despite the hardship inflicted on Nigerians by scarcity of the new naira notes had encouraged the CBN not to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of old notes from circulation.

However, speaking after the Supreme Court judgment which halted the CBN from withdrawing the use of the old naira notes of N200, N500 and N1000 on 10th February as scheduled by the apex bank, Wike said though he is a member of PDP, he did not share the opinion of the party and Atiku on the issue.

The Governor said the PDP in Rivers State PDP is not part of the PDP group, if any, that has declared support for the currency redesign policy which he noted, was being poorly implemented by the CBN.

Vigilante Leader, Fulani Chief Sue IGP, CP For N10m.

A leader of Vigilante Group of Nigeria and a Fulani community chief in Auchan, Ikara local government area of Kaduna State, Babangida Jibrin and Yahaya Alhaji Abubakar, have sued the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kaduna State commissioner of police and one superintendent of police Waziri Sada for alleged unlawful detention.

The applicants through their lawyer, Yakubu Musa, sought for N10 million compensation before the Kaduna State High Court for alleged unlawful detention and incarceration.

The Kaduna High Court 4 headed by Justice Isa Aliyu, had in January given an ex-parte order to the three respondents to charge the two applicants to court or release them on bail, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

