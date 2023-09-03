Today’s Headlines: Outcome of LG polls shows PDP dominance in Edo – Obaseki; EPL: Salah, others shine as Liverpool put three past Villa

Outcome of LG polls shows PDP dominance in Edo – Obaseki

Photo credit: Punch paper

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the performance of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s local government election shows the party’s dominance, noting that the outcome of the election is a reflection of the wish of the majority of Edo people.

Obaseki made this known to journalists at the Diocese of Benin (Anglican Communion), St. Peter’s Anglican Church, during the 15th memorial thanksgiving service of his father, late Pa Roland Oni Obaseki.

The governor, who was in the company of the Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. and Oredo Local Government chairman-elect, Dr. Tom Obaseki, and other top government functionaries, applauded the people of the state as there was no violence recorded during the electioneering process.

EPL: Salah, others shine as Liverpool put three past Villa

Photo credit: Punch paper

Liverpool looked like the dominant Jurgen Klopp side of old as a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday maintained the Reds’ unbeaten start to the new season.

Dominik Szoboszlai, with his first goal for the club, and Mohamed Salah were on target either side of Matty Cash’s own goal.

Victory takes the Reds to within two points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

But it was the manner of victory and a return of 10 points from a tricky opening four games of the new season that will have Liverpool fans dreaming of a title challenge once more.

Either side of Liverpool’s first title in 30 years in 2020, Klopp’s men missed out on the title to City twice by a solitary point in 2019 and 2022.

However, last season they slumped to fifth in the Premier League to miss out on Champions League football for the first time in seven years.

Strike: Niger NLC in crucial closed-door meeting

Photo credit: Punch paper

Ahead of the planned Nigeria Labour Congress warning strike, the Niger State chapter of the Congress has gone into a crucial meeting with all its affiliate bodies.

When PUNCH arrived at the council’s Labour House office on the IBB Road at 3 p.m., an employee at the entrance informed our correspondent that the members had gone into a vital meeting in preparation for the warning strike.

He confirmed that the leadership of almost all the affiliate bodies were in attendance, including the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Medical and Health Workers Union, Hotel Workers Union, unions of the tertiary institutions as well and civil service unions, among others.

The Niger State Secretary of the NLC, Mohammed Salihu, declined to comment on the strike when contacted on the telephone about the plans, adding that it was only the chairman that had the power to speak on the strike.

The Secretary later called to inform the reporter that the strike would still be held as planned but there would be a press conference Monday to present the modalities.

NSCDC arrests three suspected vandals in FCT

Photo credit: Punch paper

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, FCT Command, has arrested three suspected vandals and cable thieves for unlawful possession of communication cables.

It would be recalled that on August 28, 2023, the NSCDC nabbed and paraded 20 suspects for allegedly stealing manholes and vandalising government property in various areas in the FCT.

The FCT Commandant, NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu had warned that criminal behaviours would no longer be tolerated within FCT.

In a statement signed by the Command Spokesperson, Comfort Okomanyi, on Sunday, the suspects were caught around House on the Rock Church Junction, Airport road in FCT, with fibre cables which were identified to be government property.

The suspects were arrested by the NSCDC FCT Command Patrol team following intelligence reports that some criminals disguised as engineers pretending to be involved in cable works with the aim of vandalising and carting cables away.

While parading the suspects, Commandant Odumosu vowed to intensify the onslaught against criminals and vandals defacing the capital territory.

Qualityupdates (

)