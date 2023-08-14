Today’s Headlines: Ousted President Will Be Prosecuted For Treason – Niger Junta; Tinubu Hails Ex-Rivers Gov Odili At 75

Ousted President Will Be Prosecuted For Treason- Niger Junta Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Niger junta has announced its intention to prosecute former President Mohamed Bazoum for the crime of high treason. This decision is based on his communication with foreign heads of state and international organizations during his tenure.

According to Reuters, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, the spokesperson for the junta, conveyed in a statement broadcasted on state TV that they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge the deposed president with high treason. This is attributed to his actions that were perceived to undermine both the internal and external security of Niger.

In response to the coup in Niger, West African leaders escalated their rhetoric on August 10 by issuing orders for the deployment of a regional standby force. This measure is aimed at reinstating democracy in the country that has been affected by the coup.

Tinubu Hails Ex-Rivers Gov Odili At 75

Photo Credit: Leadership

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has conveyed his warmest birthday wishes to former Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir (Dr.) Peter Odili, on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary. President Tinubu praised Odili’s notable achievements, his commitment to human capacity development, and his role as a political mentor in a statement released through his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

FRSC Arrests 162,834 Traffic Offenders In Six Months

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has apprehended a total of 162,834 traffic offenders across the nation during the period from January to June 2023, as reported by The PUNCH. Bisi Kazeem, the spokesperson for the corps, shared this information with our correspondent on Sunday.

These traffic offenders were caught for committing a combined total of 179,165 offenses. Kazeem stated, “Between January and June 2023, the corps conducted a total of 162,834 arrests of traffic offenders, resulting in 179,165 offenses being recorded.”

Uzodimma Unveils Woman As Running Mate

Photo Credit: Punch papers

In another development, Governor Hope Uzodimma announced Lady Chinyere Ekomaru as his running mate for the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State on November 11. Uzodimma unveiled Ekomaru during a stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress held in Owerri. He expressed his belief that his performance warranted his re-election, and his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, disclosed that selecting Ekomaru as his running mate was intended to enhance his aspiration to govern the state for an additional four years term.

