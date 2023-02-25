Today’s Headlines: Our Logo Missing On Ballot Papers- LP, Peter Obi Unprepared- LP State Chairmen

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Our Logo Missing On Ballot Papers- LP

Photo credit: channels television

With less than 24 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections, the Labour Party has alleged that its logo is missing from the ballots papers that were sent to Ondo state.

This was contained in a communique signed by the party’s secretary in the state, Abiodun Agbaje, who claimed the exclusion was an intentional act to deprive its supporters of their right to vote for their desired candidates.

(Photo credit: Google)

Obi Unprepared, Undemocratic- LP State Chairmen

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

FEW days to the presidential election, slated February 25, the North-East Chairmen of the Labour Party, LP, say as a result of alleged undemocratic internal activities of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the party is bound to fail during the poll.

This they said was coming on the heels of Obi’s failure to recognise the important role of the 36 state chapters leadership but would rather choose to work with cronies and support groups.

Niger Delta Group Endorses AAC President Candidate, Sowore, For President

Photo credit; Sahara reporters

Adiaspora group, Niger Delta Initiative Austria (NDIA) has endorsed the candidacy of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, for the Saturday election.

Nyherovwo Ochuko Ohimor-Eriema, founder/CEO of NDIA disclosed this in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Friday.

Gunmen Attack Residence Of APC Rivers Assembly Candidate

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The residence of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Assembly candidate for Etche Constituency in Rivers State, Hon Charles Anyanwu, has been attacked by suspected gunmen.

Anyanwu, according to reports, narrowly escaped death when the arsonists attacked his residence in Port Harcourt.

Count Of Appeal Rejects Abba Kyari’s Bail Request

Photo credit: channels television

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division has dismissed an appeal by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, where he sought the reversal of an earlier ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja refusing his request for bail.

In a unanimous judgement on Friday, the three-member panel led by Justice Stephen Adah held that Kyari’s appeal lacked merit.

Able-gist (

)