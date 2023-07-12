Today’s Headlines: Otti Appoints Ex -CBN Official, 29 Others As Aides; NNPC Restates Plan To Sell Shares – Kyari

Otti Appoints Ex -CBN Official

UMUAHIA- Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has appointed a former director of corporate communication of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor, as his Special Adviser on Monitoring and Evaluation.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kazie Uko, Otti also appointed the Director General of his campaign council, Hon Iheanacho Obioma, as his Special Adviser on Political Affairs and ex Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo,as the Chairman of the Enyimba International Football Club of Aba.

NNPC Restates Plan To Sell Shares–Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has restated plans to issue its Initial Public Offer(IPO) to investors very soon.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari said this at the 22nd edition of the 2023 Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy conference and Exhibtion on Tuesday in Abuja.

APC Willing To Receive Wike-led G-5 Into Its Fold–Adamu

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said party is willing to receive the former Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5 into its fold.

Adamu disclosed this while speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Tuesday.

The APC chairman noted that the G-5 will be most welcome whenever they decide to opt for the ruling party.

Police Arrest five Armed Robbery Suspects In Jigawa

Police in Jigawa State have busted two motorcycle robbery gangs who have been dispossessing the public of their belongings.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to DAILY POST.

He said the arrest followed the intensified efforts of the command to curb motorcycle robbery and other criminal activities in the state.

