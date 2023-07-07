Today’s Headlines: Osun Has No Plan To Sack Workers — Govt, Nigeria Practising Plutocracy Not Democracy — Falana

Osun Has No Plan To Sack Workers—Govt

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Gov. Ademola Adeleke’s media aide, Malam Olawale Rasheed, made the declaration in Osogbo on Thursday while dismissing such claims credited to a pressure group within the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

“We affirm that there is neither a plan to sack workers nor any re-introduction of payment of half salaries.

“This is fake news, which the public is implored to ignore.

“Gov. Adeleke is available to meet all stakeholders for the development of the state. As a responsive leader, he has met with many groups and associations since his assumption of office.

“Many of such groups, including the protesting pensioners, have also been scheduled for appointments with the governor.

“It is important to note that the government has remained committed to meeting its financial obligations to workers, both in and out of service.

“The government can, however, not pay off all outstanding salaries and pensions all at once due to paucity of funds, which is known to all stakeholders.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Nigeria Practising Plutocracy—Falana

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Human Rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has lamented that “plutocracy has replaced democracy in Nigeria,” the effect of which is that “people have lost confidence in the democratic process.”

Falana stated this in a keynote address, titled: ‘General Elections in Nigeria 2023: A Review of the Nation’s Political Culture and Electoral Integrity’, and delivered at the 2023 Law Week Programme of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Benin branch, held in Benin City, Edo State.

Falana urged the NBA to put pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to “address the problems of the late arrival of INEC officials and ballot materials at the polling stations, malfunctioning BVAS machines, and limited or non-transmission of the results from the polling units to Results Viewing Portal, IReV.”

Tinubu Signs Executive Orders

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, signed four Executive Orders as part of efforts to address manufacturers’ concerns bordering on inconducive operating environment in the country.

This is as he assured Nigerians that there would not be further tax raise without robust and wide consultations undertaken within the context of a coherent fiscal policy framework.

The president’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, disclosed this, yesterday, while addressing State House Correspondents in Abuja.

The new orders which addressed recent tax changes by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, include the suspension of the five per cent Excise tax on telecommunication services and the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products.

Tinubu also signed the Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order, 2023, which now defers the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23 to September 1. The Order is to ensure adherence to the 90 days minimum advance notice for tax changes as contained in the 2017 National Tax Policy.

Alake said the president also signed The Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order, 2023, shifting the commencement date of the tax changes from March 27 to August 1 and also in line with the National Tax Policy.

Reps demand 10% jobs for persons with disabilities implementation

Photo Credit: Premium Times)

The House also told the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) to direct the HoSF and MDAs to adhere strictly to the provisions of Section 29 of the discrimination against PLWD prohibition Act, 2018.

It said this is by way of providing 10 per cent of jobs available for the physically challenged persons in Nigeria.

Ms Ogbara in her motion said that discrimination against PLWD Act 2018 was enacted as part of the efforts to ensure that the rights of disabled persons in the country were safeguarded.

She said Section 6 of the Act provides that there shall be a transitory period of five years within which all public buildings and structures must be accessible and usable by PLWD.

She said that Section 29 of the Act provides that all employers of labour in public organisations shall, as much as possible, have persons with disabilities constituting at least 5 per cent of their employment.

Confaamnews (

)