Today’s Headlines: Osinbajo Has Grudges Against Tinubu- Arewa Youths, Atiku Visits Olubadan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osinbajo Has Grudges Against Tinubu- Arewa Youths

Photo credit: daily post

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of keeping grudges against Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking with DAILY POST, Shettima said Tinubu does not deserve the kind of treatment he gets from Osinbajo.

(Photo credit: Google)

Atiku Visits Olubadan Ahead Of Presidential Rally In Oyo

Photo credit; the cable

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to Moshood Balogun, Olubadan of Ibadan.

Abubakar, who is in Ibadan for his presidential campaign, was accompanied by Ifeanyi Okowa, his vice-presidential candidate, and Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman.

Army Reacts To Fight Between Soldier, Policemen In Lagos

Photo credit: daily post

The 81 Division, Nigerian Army has reacted to a viral video of a soldier fighting with a Policeman in Lagos State.

A statement issued and signed by Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osoba said the Army division has commenced an investigation into the incident.

CBN Threatens To Sanction Banks Dispensing Old Naira Notes

Photo credit: channels television

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday threatened to sanction commercial banks in Ogun State dispensing the old naira notes.

The apex bank introduced new naira notes – N200, N500, and N1,000 – and gave a January 31st deadline for the phasing out of the old notes.

Court Fixes Judgement Date For Charges Against Oronsaye

Photo credit; channels television

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, has fixed April 5 for judgment in a 27-count fraud charges brought against a former Head of Service of the Federation, Mr Stephen Oronsaye by the Federal Government.

The Judge fixed the date after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’, Oronsaye and others adopted their final addresses for and against the case.

Able-gist (

)