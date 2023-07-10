Today’s Headlines: Osinbajo Example Of Selflessness In Public Office – Abiodun; Presidency: I Worked Against Atiku – Fayose

Osinbajo Example Of Selflessness In Public Office_Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, charged Nigerians to emulate the virtue of selflessness in public office, as exemplified by the immediate past Vice-president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, saying he has distinguished himself by raising the bar of good governance.

He gave the charge during the public thanksgiving and appreciation reception held in honour of former Vice-president by the Ikenne Development Association, at Obafemi Awolowo Square, Ikenne-Remo.

He lauded Osinbajo for being focused and loyal to his principal as he served with dignity, integrity and utmost character, adding that the former vice president played a significant role in his emergence as Governor, in the face of stiff opposition from his predecessor.

”Let us emulate Professor Yemi Osinbajo by using the opportunity of where we are today to diligently serve our people, we must appreciate the fact that the same people that we left behind while going into public office will still be the same people we return to meet after our service.

“We are not only celebrating Prof Osinbajo’s achievements but we are also reflecting on the impact he had made in Ogun State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“On a personal note your Excellency, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the unwavering support you gave me in 2018 in the course of my journey to Oke-Mosan.

I Worked Against Atiku_Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, says he has no regrets working ‘one hundred per cent’ against the presidential ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the build-up to the February 25 presidential poll.

Fayose, who is a member of the PDP, also said he was not afraid of being kicked out of the party, for making the disclosure.

He said his supported President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress based on principle.

He made the revelation when he featured on ‘Politics Today’ on Channels Television on Sunday night.

Fayose said, “I worked against him (Atiku) 100 per cent. Nigeria is bigger than the PDP, APC and even Asiwaju (Tinubu) himself. Let us call a spade a spade. I am not a man that will hide my action. If PDP doesn’t need me again, they cannot say I cannot live.

“But I love the PDP even though the party has not been fair to me. I am a principled man. So, let me say to you, I never worked for PDP during the last election. I am not a liar and a pretender. I did not work for PDP.”

He said he remained a member of the PDP “except the PDP says ‘Fayose, we don’t you anymore.’ Then they have set me free of the yoke. But in all sincerity, it is a party that I believe in, subscribe to and want to stay forever. I will never join the APC.”

Soludo Pefers Mmesoma To Psychologist

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has directed that the student who inflated her score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesomma Ejike, be handed over to a psychologist for counseling.

Soludo also directed the immediate commencement of counseling and therapy for Mmesomma, who admitted last Thursday that she manipulated the results she paraded.

The governor had set up an eight-member committee comprising six professors to examine the controversy and report back to him.

On Friday night, the committee released its findings and found Mmesoma Ejikeme guilty of forgery.

The girl’s father, Romanus, had apologised to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Anambra State government and the country, saying his daughter deceived him.

Obasa Deserves Credit For Tinubu’s Victory –Omisore

A former Lagos lawmaker, Ipoola Omisore, has said that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, deserves credit for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 poll.

Omisore, who represented Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II for two terms, disclosed that the Obasa was among the critical stakeholders who used their resources, influence and time to pave the way for Tinubu’s victory at the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential primaries and the general election.

The former lawmaker, who is also an advertising guru, made the revelation while chatting with journalists on his exploits as a marketing communication practitioner and politician.

Omisore, who will be celebrating his 75th birthday this weekend, eulogised Obasa who was recently re-elected as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly for the third term.

APC Shifts Caucus, NEC Meetings To Honour Tinubu

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Sunday night shifted the long-awaited meetings of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee NEC earlier slated for Monday and Tuesday by one week.

A statement issued in Abuja by the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, said both meetings will now hold on July 18 and 19 respectively.

“Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively,” the notice said.

Continuing, Omisore announced that the change in date was honour President Bola Tinubu following his emergence as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States on Sunday afternoon in Bissau, capital of Guinea-Bissau

