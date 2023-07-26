Today’s Headlines: Oshiomole apologises to Senate over ‘looting’ comment, Students arrested for killing Abuja driver on suspension – Varsity

Oshiomole apologises to Senate over ‘looting’ comment.

According to Punch news, The lawmaker representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomole, has apologised to the Senate for allegations of vandalism levelled against his colleagues.

Oshiomhole had while featuring on Sunday on Channels TV’s programme, Politics Today, alleged that members of the 9th National Assembly carted away items in their various offices, including rugs.

He said he and most of the federal lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly, used their personal money to put their offices in shape.

“In spite of the presence of security men and women, television sets, carpets and chairs were looted by the immediate past senators and House of Representatives members.

“The former lawmakers left their offices in shambles with holes on the wall, which had to be fixed by serving lawmakers from their pockets,” he said.

However, at the plenary on Tuesday, Senator Adeola Solomon moved a motion demanding an apology from Oshiomhole.

Adeola said, “The matter arising has to do with one of our colleagues that granted a television interview concerning the 9th Senate, which I was a member.

Students arrested for killing Abuja driver on suspension – Varsity

According to Punch news, The management of Bingham University in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Tuesday said three students of the institution arrested recently in connection with a murder case had earlier been suspended from the school.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, the University’s Director of Public Affairs, Daburi Misal, explained that the alleged killing occurred after the suspects had been suspended for drug abuse by the institution.

According to Misal, the statement was in reaction to viral social media reports on the arrest of the suspects for the alleged crime, by authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

He said, “The management of Bingham University hereby expresses its profound sadness over the development and states that the affected students were in March 2023 identified through the university’s zero-tolerance policy on drugs and suspended from the university for being in possession of marijuana and other illicit substances.

“As required by our regulations, the students should have been taken to a rehabilitation centre by their guardians and taken back to the university only after their certification by the university’s psychiatrist.

“It was therefore shocking to see that the students who were supposed to be in rehabilitation were being paraded by the police in Abuja.

“The university however pledges its full cooperation with the police in their investigation into the matter while expressing its deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased.”

Apapa Customs uncover pistols concealed in cargo.

According to Punch news, The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service said it seized two pistols hidden inside a container and other contraband worth N506bn in the last six months.

In a statement on Tuesday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Usman, said the command recorded 16 seizures with a duty paid value of N1.4bn within the period.

He said the seizures made included prohibited drugs, used tyres, rice, vegetable oil, and sundry items.

“It is noteworthy that the command made a seizure of two pistols inside one group-age cargo. One suspect is arrested, and the matter is undergoing investigation,” the statement read in part.

It quoted the Area Controller, Auwal Mohammed, as saying that the revenue collection and seizures made were fallouts of increased compliance.

He urged officers to redouble their efforts in revenue collection, trade facilitating, and strict enforcement of anti-smuggling activities.

Mohammed said, “The command made a collection of N9.2bn on July 20, 2023. This feat is the highest daily collection it ever achieved in its existence since the port was established. Service has collected a total of N502bn from January 2023 till date and made 16 seizures worth a duty paid value of N1.4bn within the same period.”

Lagos Okada riders accuse policemen of extortion.

According to Punch news, Some commercial motorcyclists have accused men of the Lagos State Police Command of extortion.

They also claimed that the policemen attached to the Afonka Police Station, Shasha and Moshalashi Police Station along Ayobo Road in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state were also fond of impounding their motorcycles despite not plying the routes prohibited by the state government.

One of the Okada riders, Ibrahim Anwalu, who operates around Tastee Chicken at Oke Street and Pako along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Junction, told our correspondent that he had been extorted many times when he did not operate on the main road.

“Once it is 7pm, policemen from Afonka with their patrol van would enter the streets. They would be looking for Okada riders to extort despite that we are not plying prohibited routes,” he said.

Another motorcyclist, Christain Asuquo, said, “I have been a victim of these policemen. They collected N2,000 from a friend who does okada business like me last week. But one place that they always come to is Oke Street, near the road. They also raid Okada people on their bikes at Pako Junction.

“My bike was taken around the Grand Joy Hotel in the streets when they stopped me last week. We operate on the street and not on the main road. The policemen are making it hard for us to make a living.”

Photo Credit: Google.

Babanee419 (

)