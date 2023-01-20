This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Ortom’s Convoy Involved In Auto Crash, Keyamo Files Suit Seeking Atiku’s Arrest

Ortom’s Convoy Involved In Auto Crash, Lawmakers Injured

Several persons including two members of the Benue State House of Assembly were injured when the convoy of the state governor, Samuel Ortom, was involved in a car crash.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The accident occurred on Friday morning when the governor and the Peoples Democratic Party supporters were traveling to the Utokon community of Ado Local Government Area in continuation of the party governorship campaign rally.

Our correspondent reports that the incident occurred when the driver of a branded bus fully loaded with PDP supporters lost control and rammed into three vehicles; a Jeep, a security vehicle, and another bus in the convoy.

Photos Credit: Google

Keyamo Files Suit Seeking Atiku’s Arrest, Prosecution

Following the expiration of his 72-hour ultimatum, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo(SAN), on Friday, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order to compel the arrest and prosecution of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Cited as 2nd to 4th defendants in his suit are the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB; the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Keyamo is the Director of Public Affairs of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, with Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

Nigerian Court Reverses Self, Vacates Interim Order For Forfeiture Of Ex-Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu’s 40 Properties

A Federal High Court in Abuja has trashed the interim order earlier issued for the forfeiture of 40 landed properties belonging to the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

News Source: Saharareporters

In November 2022, the same court ordered an interim forfeiture of the 40 landed properties belonging to Ekweremadu who is currently being remanded in a United Kingdom prison over alleged organ harvesting.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had given the order following an ex-parte motion filed and moved by Ibrahim Buba on behalf of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and ordered the anti-graft agency to publish the interim forfeiture order of the properties in a national daily within seven days.

2023: We’ll declare total war on constant power failure – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has promised that if voted in as the next President of Nigeria, his government would declare total war on constant power supply failure.

News Source: Daily Post

Obi stated this during his presidential campaign rally at the Polo Ground, Minna, Niger State.

Lamenting the situation, he said there can be no meaningful industrial development without power as being witnessed in the nation.

He explained that the Obi/Datti presidential ticket would also accord priority to fighting insecurity currently ravaging the nation by ensuring the security of the lives and properties of Nigerians.

APC’s Chances Of Winning 2023 Elections Are High, Say Gov. Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has described the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chances of winning next the 2023 election as high, commending politicians in his state for playing politics devoid of rancour.

News Source: Channels TV

The governor made the comment after a “thank you” visit to President Muhammadu buhari in his office on Thursday.

He maintained he would never deny anyone the chance to make use of any venue as witnessed in other areas. According to him, ‘that era is over’.

Governor Sule further expressed appreciation to the President for his support towards the oil discovery in Nasarawa, affirming that exploration activities would begin in a few days.

Content created and supplied by: WaterNewsGo (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Ortoms #Convoy #Involved #Auto #Crash #Keyamo #Files #Suit #Seeking #Atikus #ArrestToday’s Headlines: Ortom’s Convoy Involved In Auto Crash, Keyamo Files Suit Seeking Atiku’s Arrest Publish on 2023-01-20 15:27:54