Today’s Headlines: Ortom Shuns Atiku Campaign, Ayu Slams Gov; Buhari Vows To Work For Tinubu’s Victory

Ortom Shuns Atiku Campaign, Ayu Slams Gov

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu, commissioners, aides and the 22 local government chairmen of the state were absent at the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Benue is being controlled by PDP with the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, hailing from the state.

Leading the campaign rally for Atiku in the state are the former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, former president of the Senate, David Mark, and the three senators representing Zone A, B and C; Suswam, Orker Jev and Abba Moro, were in attendance. Also, the party governorship candidate and his deputy, Titus Uba and John Ngbede, respectively, and some state working committee members attended the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Ayu appealed to Ortom, who had not shown support for Atiku, to join hands with the party to be able to rescue the country. Ayu said that he met with one of the G-5 governors, the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, two days ago and also urged him to work with them.

According to the PDP chairman, there is no division in the party.Ayu said, “What we have is some of our members who are aggrieved but we are appealing to Governor Ortom to come back and join us to rescue the country. Governor Ortom has nowhere to go. We have already resolved our issue with Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu. I was with him two days ago and he has agreed to work for the success of our party.”

Buhari Vows To Work For Tinubu’s Victory

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday in Katsina, said the All Progressives Congress will mobilise all of its electoral machinery to ensure the victory of its flag bearer, at the February 25 presidential election. He also called on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman and the Emirate Council to mobilise for Tinubu’s victory.

“We will work for his victory at the polls,” Buhari said during a courtesy call at the Emir’s palace in Katsina.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari presents Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Katsina Emirate Council, urges full support for victory at polls.’

Speaking at the palace, Buhari said “We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls.”

Thugs disrupt Rivers APC rally, destroy vehicles, canopies

Suspected political thugs disrupted the All Progressives Congress rally in the Umunachi community in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday morning.

The situation caused panic in the community, with some natives scampering for safety, but the rally was eventually held after the party paid a courtesy call on Omuma’s monarch at his palace.

Speaking on the incident, the APC chairman in Omuma LGA, Onyekachi Ojiegbe said the attack was to scare away APC members from campaigning. He stated, “What happened here today was an eyesore. Since last night, we have been guarding the equipment with some security agencies that came with us.

Court frees Okorocha over alleged N3b fraud

A Federal High Court in Abuja has discharged former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha and six others from a N3billion fraud charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo upheld the objection raised by the defendants against the propriety of the charge.

Justice Ekwo held that the EFCC acted unlawfully when it ignored the directive by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and proceeded to initiate the criminal proceeding against Okorocha and others.

The judge held that the EFCC, like every other law enforcement/prosecuting agency, was under the obligation to defer to the directive of the AGF in deciding whether or not to prosecute an alleged offender.

