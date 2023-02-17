This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Ortom secures court order restraining PDP from expelling him, Politicians Importing Thugs Into Nasarawa-CP

Like Wike, Ortom court stops PDP from expelling him

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, has secured a court order barring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from expelling him.

A.I. Itoyonyiman, judge of a Benue state high court, gave the order on Thursday following a suit marked MHC/46/2023, brought before the court on Wednesday.

In the suit, the PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are listed as the first and second defendants, respectively.

In its ruling, the court issued an interim order of injunction restraining the PDP from “expelling, suspending or levying any other punishment” on Ortom “pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction”.

The interim injunction by the court also restrained INEC from receiving any communication from the PDP seeking his disqualification as the party’s candidate for Benue north-west senatorial district in the 2023 general election, pending the determination of the suit.

The development comes days after Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers and an ally of Ortom, secured a court order also restraining the PDP from expelling him from the party.

Politicians Importing Thugs Into Nasarawa, CP Raises Alarm

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Maiyaki Baba, has raised alarm that politicians are importing thugs into the state ahead of the February 25, and March 11, general elections.

He spoke yesterday in Lafia during the signing of a peace accord by candidates of various political parties.

He said, “Intelligence before us revealed that some people are trying to bring thugs into Nasarawa State; which is not the tradition in the state.

“I want to inform the candidates across the state that the information is before us and it is important to bring to your notice. We are up to the task to the extent that our security agencies have been directed to continue in carrying out patrol and raiding hotels where some of the hoodlums may be kept.”

The CP, who is the state Chairman of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in the state, reiterated that men and personnel of the command, in conjunction with sister security agencies, were ready to deal with any act capable of breaching peace.

Our correspondent reports that candidates of 14 political parties, including the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Sule, signed the accord to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

Over 1.9m PVCs have been collected in Edo ― INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has assured Nigerians of its readiness to conduct free, fair and credible elections, beginning with the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Giving the assurance while fielding questions from our correspondent, the state Head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC, Timidi Wariowei, said that out of the total number of 2,501, 081 registered voters in Edo, 1,996,088 have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He disclosed that 504,996 PVCs are yet to be collected, explaining that prior to the 2021 Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), the state INEC was in possession of 399,149 old (uncollected) PVCs.

Wariowei, speaking on the preparation of the INEC said the commission upon receipt distributed about 95% of the non-sensitive materials to its local government offices in Edo.

He added that some of the sensitive materials for the elections have arrived in the state and are currently kept in the Edo State Branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

He said: “Some of the sensitive materials are already at the state branch of CBN, which will be later taken to local government offices in the state for the election.

“We have received all the BVAS machines that the commission will be using

for the accreditation of voters and they are all ready for the elections in the state.

“The Commission’s Information Communication Technology (ICT) Department has started configuring the BVAS machines that we are going to use for the election in Edo. In the next few days, they will conclude the configuring of the BVAS.

Old N200 Notes Have Been Moved Back Into Circulation — CBN

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, governor, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday gave assurance that N200 currency notes taken out of circulation have been moved back into circulation.

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that the cashless policy and the naira swap by CBN have short and long term benefits for the country in dealing with insecurity and corruption, but agrees that the apex bank should take the recommendation of a parliamentary committee to rectify identified problems.

The president, who spoke at the State House when he received briefing from members of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on cashless policy and naira swap, said his speech earlier in the day was comprehensive enough and was adequate as a response to the general outcry about the problems associated with the currency exchange.

He described the aim of the policy as “very good, security-wise” as seen from the lessening of kidnappings and associated corrupt practices. He again accused banks of being a problem.

The CBN governor, as directed by the president, explained that the cashless policy was a global policy. “Nigeria must go cashless. It is a global policy, checking insecurity and fighting corruption,” he said.

He added that senior officers at the CBN had all been sent out, complemented by “super agents,” to take new currencies to unbanked rural populations, expressing optimism that the problems he described as “temporary, passing” will go away in no distant future.

Wike: How Tinubu turned down offer to betray Buhari in 2019

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, says Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), turned down an offer to betray President Muhammadu Buhari in the build-up to the 2019 elections.

Wike spoke on Wednesday when he hosted Tinubu at the government house in Port Harcourt, capital city of Rivers.

The governor said he paid Tinubu a visit to ask him to consider throwing his weight behind former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar or ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki.

“I came to your house in Bourdillon. I came and said to you, sir, to ‘look at the way the country is moving; there is no way we can allow the current president to continue in 2019’,” Wike said.

“You now asked me, ‘okay, what are the alternatives?’ I said ‘sir, we have Atiku, we have Tambuwal, we have Bukola’. You laughed. You said, ‘look, I will remain with Buhari. If these are your alternatives, I will remain with Buhari’.”

Citing the rift he had with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Wike said Tinubu possesses “character and courage” which are virtues required of any leader.

The Rivers governor also expressed dismay at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) “refusal” to obey a ruling of the supreme court which temporarily restrained the implementation of the February 10 deadline for the use of old naira notes.

G-5 advocacy for inclusiveness beyond 2023 ― Ikpeazu

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has said the advocacy of the G-5 governors for inclusiveness of all shades of Nigeria was far beyond the 2023 presidential election.

He said the G-5 governors are pursuing a national agenda of unity as the greatest challenge to national development was not corruption but national cohesion and respect for one another.

Ikpeazu said this while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja after the public presentation of the book “The Biochemistry of Environmental Pollution.”

He maintained that National cohesion was topmost to rebuilding Nigeria as mutual suspicion was denying the country of the right development.

His words: “Let me say this to us, how I see G-5 is that what we try to bring to the fore is beyond the 2023 elections.

“It is about inclusiveness, it is about what we think is at the root and jugular of what we think is Nigeria.

It’s late for G-5 govs to reconcile with PDP national leadership, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said it is too late for the G-5 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to reconcile with the national leadership of the party.

Wike explained that contrary to insinuations that G-5 governors were working at cross-purposes, the group, he maintained, has remained intact and their impact would soon be felt during the February 25 presidential election.

The governor, according to a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, spoke during a media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, yesterday.

He said no G-5 governor has so far attended the PDP presidential campaign in their respective states.

“Even before Enugu governor received him (Atiku) in Government House, we knew about it. We cannot tell you the approach. Forget about what people are saying, the 25th is almost here. Everybody will see it.

“We can’t do that again. It’s over. We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe they have won the election, so they don’t need us. I am not ready to sit down again with anybody.”

