Today’s Headlines: Optometrists Indispensable In Nigeria—Oborevwori, Lagos Frees 30 Prison Inmates

Optometrists Indispensable In Nigeria—Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has said blindness could be prevented if Nigeria Optometric Association, NOA, creates awareness.

The Governor stated this during his remarks at the 46th Annual National Conference and Vision Expo of the Association in Asaba, lamenting that available data indicated that 80 per cent of blindness was avoidable.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr Kingsley Emu, he stated that the theme of the conference, “The Optometrist: An Indispensable partner in Healthcare Delivery”, was apt.

Lagos Frees 30 Prison Inmates

The Lagos Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service confirmed on Saturday that the Lagos State Government had pardoned and released 30 inmates.

The spokesperson of the NCoS Lagos Command, Mr Rotomi Oladokun, confirmed the release in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Oladokun stated that the inmates were pardoned by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

“The inmates released are those who committed minor offences such as assault, disorderliness, low-level shoplifting, road traffic offences, theft, and burglary, among others.

Troops destroy IPOB/ESN enclave in Delta, recover arms, ammunition

The Nigeria Army, on Saturday, said troops under the auspices of 6 Division have destroyed an enclave of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB/Eastern Security Network, ESN, in Asaba, Delta State

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations said the operation which took place on Saturday, led to exchange of fire, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.

He said in the statement that the troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK-47 rifles, three Pump Action Semi Automatic rifles, one G3 rifle and one single barrel gun.

VIDEO: Muslim Fanatics Harass, Threaten To Stone Osun Priestess, Fellow Worshippers In Ilorin, North Central Nigeria

Some Muslim clerics in Ilorin, Kwara State capital threatened to stone some Isese traditional worshippers performing rites at a river in Oko Owo area of the state.

The Muslim clerics were captured on camera in a video making the rounds on the internet, threatening to stone the traditional religion practitioners and their priestess.

The video posted on Friday night by a Facebook user, Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’wah, and captioned “ANOTHER OSUN WOMEN CAUGHT LIVE @ OKO OLOWO IN ILORIN TODAY!!!”, shows the Muslim clerics disrupt the traditional rite In the video, a Muslim cleric who spoke in Yoruba is heard saying, “We have warned you. You putting on hijab, we also see you. Don’t put the calabash down. You know Ilorin doesn’t belong to you; you understand.”

