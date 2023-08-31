Today’s Headlines: Opposition presidential candidates beg Tinubu for appointments, FG Mourns As Pa Akinkunmi Dies

Opposition presidential candidates beg Tinubu for appointments

Some opposition presidential candidates, who took part in the 2023 general elections, on Thursday met with the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, begging him to prevail on President Bola Tinubu to include them in his ‘Government of National Competence’.

Tinubu as president-elect had, in reaction to calls for a Government of National Unity, said he would go beyond that and establish a ‘Government of National Competence‘.

Some of the presidential candidates who met with Ganduje at the National Secretariat of the party included those of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; Action Democratic Party, ADP; National Rescue Movement NRM; Action Peoples Party, APP, among others.

During the visit, the presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, Ambassador Felix Osakwe, spoke on behalf of the Forum of Concerned Presidential Candidates.

He said they are for the peace and development of Nigeria, hence their refusal to challenge Tinubu’s mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal PEPT.

FG mourns as national flag designer dies

The Federal Government of Nigeria has mourned the death of the designer of the Nigerian national flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi who died at the age of 84, at his family home in Ibadan, after a brief illness.

According to a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris on Wednesday, the late Pa Akinkunmi was a national icon.

The statement read, “I am particularly saddened over the news of the demise of Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, a national icon, whose contribution to national unity will remain indelible.

“The death of Pa Akinkunmi came at the time Nigeria was reinventing itself for peace, development and enduring national reconciliation; the country would miss the contributions of the deceased, especially at this time that the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is banking on the Renewed Hope Agenda to build on the national fervour that characterised Nigeria’s journey to independence.

Zamfara United get new management team

Zamfara State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has set up a management committee that will oversee Nigeria National League side Zamfara United ahead of the 2023–24 season.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, Hon Tasiu Mohammed, approved the appointments of the management and the technical committee of the club.

The management will be led by Hon Tasiu Shinkafi as president of the club, while Kabiru Lawal will serve as his deputy. Ishiaku James, Nura Musa, and Abdul Aziz Damba will serve as the general manager, coordinator, and team manager, respectively. John Piter has been named the technical adviser, alongside Sani Hassan and Ibrahim Buhari as chief coaches.

Building fire in South Africa kills more than 70

A fire that engulfed a five-storey building killed more than 70 people including children in central Johannesburg on Thursday, the South African city’s emergency services said.

Another 52 were injured, some suffering from smoke inhalation, and were taken for treatment at local hospitals, Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.

“We have now 73 fatalities and 52 people injured who were transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care,” Mulaudzi said.

At least seven children were among those killed by the flames, in what is on track to become one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years.

The youngest victim was less than two years old, he said. Some were left burned beyond recognition.

Firefighters at the scene have put out the flames and are “busy with damping down”, while search and recovery operations are ongoing, Mulaudzi said.

