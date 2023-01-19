This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Only Unpatriotic Nigerians’ll Vote for Tinubu—OBJ, Atiku Condemns Rivers’ Attack

Only unpatriotic Nigerians will vote for Tinubu, others – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has insisted that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, deserves the votes of all patriotic Nigerians, saying only the unpatriotic ones would vote for his opponents.

While calling on Nigerians to support Obi, Obasanjo said the reason was that he possesses good character, which his fellow contestants lack. Obasanjo spoke on Thursday while featuring in an interactive session organized by Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking on why he declared his support for Obi against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obasanjo said “I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be.” He clarified that he mentioned in his letter that Obi has an edge, taking everything together; stating that “I take a character, I take track record, I take vision and I take what you see in this man as a child of God.”

Rivers explosion: Atiku condemns attack

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the bomb attack on an All Progressives Congress campaign in Rivers State saying there should be no place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in this election.

Atiku said this in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle @atiku, on Thursday. The PDP candidate said, “We’ve already committed to that in the peace pact we all signed up to. “Elections are not a do-or-die affair but an opportunity to reinforce our belief in democracy through our leadership choices via adult suffrage.

“We had complained about the violence that had been visited on our party in some states because we did not want it to become a pattern if those engaged in anti-democratic activities were not brought to book. “Our worst fears have now manifested with the explosion at the APC rally in Port Harcourt. It stands condemned.

INEC’s power to return candidate dangerous — Ex-NBA boss

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, criticized Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022 on Wednesday, which empowered the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission to return a candidate and also review his decision.

Olanipekun, who said that the act is dangerous to the polity and democracy, said “the returning officer is not a court of law, not a tribunal, and is not vested with jurisdiction to exercise quasi-decision or to assume jurisdiction over any matter that is judicial in nature.”

Section 65(1) of the Electoral Act states, “The decision of the returning officer shall be final on any question arising from or relating to (a) unmarked ballot paper; (b) rejected ballot paper; and (c) the declaration of scores of candidates and the return of a candidate: Provided that the commission shall have the power within seven days to review the declaration and return where the commission determines that the said declaration and return was not made voluntarily or was made contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations, guidelines, and manual for the election.”

EU lists threats to 2023 elections

The European Union on Thursday raised concerns about the security challenge in Nigeria, warning that if not urgently addressed, it might significantly constitute a threat to the forthcoming general election.

The organization also expressed concern about the workability of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System in all parts of the country, especially in rural areas.

The Team Leader of, the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria phase two program, Rudolf Elbling, expressed the fears during a seminar it organized in Abuja to assess various security threats that could impact the conduct and credibility of the elections, funded by the EU with support from DAI.

