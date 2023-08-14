Todays Headlines: Only Obi Have Solution To NG Challenges–Abure, Soyinka Decries Imprisonment Of Bala

Only LP, Obi Have Solution To Nigeria’s Challenges – Abure

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

LAGOS – The national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr. Julius Abure has said that only Peter Obi and the Labour Party have solutions to the numerous challenges in the country.

Abure wh disclosed this on Sunday in Lagos at the inauguration of the Lagos State local government caretaker committee, where 20 Local Government chairmen and 15 members of their executive committee (exco) were inaugurated.

The national chairman who graced the event with some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, including Prof. Pat Utomi, who he called a champion of democracy

Abure who insisted that the LP mandate was stolen said, “They have stolen what doesn’t belong to them and since they’ve murdered sleep they’ll not sleep. They won’t have peace until they give us out mandate.

Soyinka decries imprisonment of Bala

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Nobel laureate Prof Wile Soyinka has decried the continued imprisonment of a humanist Mubarak Bala who has been in prison in Abuja in the past three years. He said Nigerians should interrogate how religious practices affect the rights and freedoms of the people.

Soyinka spoke in Ikeja, Lagos at the launch of “A Prison Letter to a President,” an open epistle that Mubarak Bala, a humanist, wrote to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Photo Credit: Google

Bala is currently serving a 24-year-jail sentence for dumping Islam for atheism.

The event was organized by the CEO of Quida Books, Lola Shoneyin.

Soyinka who blamed these unjust actions on the quest for power and dominance said: “So the major thing I want to say is this: to insist that It’s time we had a real indaba, a real conference, a heart-to-heart continuing discourse on religion and society in this country.

Buhari, Bago, Alli, others greet APC chieftain, Adeoye, at 50

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

Gov. Mohammed Bago of Niger, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) and Yunus Akintunde (APC-Oyo Central) have extolled the virtues of the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Alhaji Idris Adeoye as he clocks 50.

Adeoye, a renowned engineer, philanthropist, outstanding professional, and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State

Prominent Nigerians including House of Representatives members, associates, friends, family members and politicians from different political divides were among those who attended the programme held in Ibadan at the weekend

Among the serving lawmakers present were Rep. Olamijuwon Alao-Akala(APC-Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire), Rep. Akin Alabi(APC-Egbeda/Ona-Ara), Rep Tajudeen Kareem (ATISBO/Saki East/Saki West), Wasiu Akimoyede (Akinyele/Lagelu) and Olaide Mohammed(Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope).

Also present are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, former Chairman of National Lottery Commission, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, former Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Chief Isaac Omodewu, the State APC Chairman

Others are Mrs Kemi Alao-Akala, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan, former Head of Service in Oyo State, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Mr Yinka Afonja, Mr Bayo Ajisafe and hosts of others.

My administration will tackle security challenges – Tinubu

Photo Credit: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday said his administration would make adequate provision for the enhancement of the operational capability of security and law enforcement agencies and improved welfare of personnel in its renewed drive to address security and related concerns across the country.

The President, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, gave the assurance at the Passing Out Parade of the 5th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

He said, “This administration is committed to implementing effective measures to combat the security challenges in Nigeria and our synergy is the surest ticket to that destiny. We are implementing a comprehensive approach that focuses on key areas.

“First, we are investing in our law enforcement agencies to enhance their capabilities and effectiveness. We are offering extra resources, training, and equipment to bolster our Police Force and Security Agencies.”

