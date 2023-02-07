Today’s Headlines: Only Nigerians With Mental Problems Would Vote For APC After Eight-Years Suffering – PDP Chairman, Old Notes: Don’t Extend Feb 10 Deadline, Court Tells FG, CBN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only Nigerians With Mental Problems Would Vote For APC After Eight-Years Suffering – PDP Chairman

Source: Sahara Reporters

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, pleaded with Nigerians on Monday not to waste their votes by supporting the incumbent All Progressives Congress in the upcoming elections. The PDP chairman asserted on Tuesday during a PDP presidential campaign rally in Benue State that only those with mental illnesses would support the APC. All of you understand the suffering you have experienced in this nation over the past eight years under the APC; anyone voting for them is someone with a mental illness, according to Ayu. Don’t throw away your vote. Regarding the PDP’s internal crisis, Ayu stated that efforts were being made to reach a resolution and that the party’s leadership was in contact with disgruntled party members.

Old Notes: Don’t Extend Feb 10 Deadline, Court Tells FG, CBN

Source: Vanguard Newspapers

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, are prohibited from delaying or tampering with the February 10 deadline for the usage of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes by a Federal Capital Territory High Court at Wuse Zone 2. This occurred on the same day that the federal government was brought before the Supreme Court by the governments of the states of Kogi, Kaduna, and Zamfara. However, attempts to reach the Presidency last night proved fruitless because Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Advisor to the President on Media and Publicity, directed Vanguard to Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, who did not pick up calls or reply to texts sent to his mobile phone.

Man Arraigned For Burning Wife, Brother-in-law To Death

Source: Punch Newspapers

Mrs Uche Uwalaka, a prosecution witness, testified before the Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square on Monday that Benjamin Ogudoro, the murder suspect who is accused of killing his wife and brother-in-law by burning them to death, has caused her family a lot of suffering. Benjamin reported that Uwalaka, the sister of Chinyere Ogundoro and Ifeanyi Edeziem, who was killed by her husband’s burning, is currently in the morgue due to pain and shock from the occurrence in which her two children died on the same day. The witness, who was chiefly introduced as evidence by Director of Public Prosecution Dr Babajide Martins, claimed that the defendant’s actions had left her late sister’s four children stranded and her only brother’s wife a widow. I am calling for justice because it hurts that the defendant’s actions caused my siblings to pass away, she added.

Tinubu Donates N100m To Families Of Katsina Slain Vigilantes

Source: Daily Trust

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, has given N100 million to the families of the vigilantes killed by terrorists in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State as well as to everyone else impacted by the attacks. This comes after yesterday’s celebrations and the APC presidential road show were postponed in Katsina due to the incident. President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu were the main attractions at the massive gathering, but it was subdued as speaker after speaker rose to the podium to express their sorrow over the senseless deaths, according to a statement from the presidential spokeswoman, Garba Shehu.

3 Soldiers Wounded, 6 Others Killed In Benue Attack

Source: Daily Trust

Armed invaders have launched a new assault on the Ikobi hamlet in the Apa LGA of Benue State, leaving three troops wounded and six civilians dead. According to sources, a weekend invasion by armed individuals resulted in the deaths of one soldier and serious injuries to two of his fellow soldiers. However, the military has acknowledged that three soldiers were hurt during the clash with the criminals. According to a resident, 50mindstion Whirl Stroke (OPWS) soldiers stationed at Agagbe responded to a distress call and came upon the bandits at Tse-Abwa in the Gwer West LGA.

